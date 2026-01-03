Toshiko Takaezu Foundation Honolulu Benefit

Includes one admission to the Honolulu benefit, pūpū and beverages, plus a first-edition monograph, Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within, an exhibition poster, and an invitation to a VIP guided exhibition tour at HoMA. The walk-through will take place on Saturday, February 14th from 1:30pm - 2:30pm. $400 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.