Toshiko Takaezu Foundation Honolulu Benefit

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About this event
$
Includes one admission to the Honolulu benefit, pūpū and beverages, plus a first-edition monograph, Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within, an exhibition poster, and an invitation to a VIP guided exhibition tour at HoMA. The walk-through will take place on Saturday, February 14th from 1:30pm - 2:30pm. $400 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.
One admission to the Honolulu benefit in support of the Toshiko Takaezu Foundation. Enjoy heavy pupu and beverages while gathering in an intimate setting to celebrate the life, work, and legacy of Toshiko Takaezu. $200 of the ticket price is tax-deductible.
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