TOSOS Annual Gala Fundraiser 2026

Tickets for Monday, Feb. 2nd are $200 when purchased after 5pm Friday January 16th or at the door.
Ticket includes Open Bar and Hors d’Oeuvres
Doors open at 6pm
Tickets for Our House Cast and Crew
