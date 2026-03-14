Tosos II Inc

Hosted by

Tosos II Inc

About this event

TOSOS Presents Our House LIMITED 2-4-1 TICKET SALE

Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre

A.R.T. New York Theatres 502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

General Admission
$22.50

10 left!

Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.

  • Doors open at 6:30 for 7pm -9pm for evening shows
  • Doors Open at 1:30 for 2pm -4pm matinees
  • There will be a 15 minute intermission

Special post-show talk back with ACT UP Activist on Wednesday, March 4th


Special ASL performance on Thursday, March 12

TOSOS Supporter + (optional)
$70

10 left!

Help TOSOS support LGBTQ+ visibility and culture with your $25 donation on top of your ticket price. Visibility is extremely important as the government erases our presence so they can more easily roll back out civil rights. Visibility is resistance. Become part of the resistance.


Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.

  • Doors open at 6:30 for 7pm -9pm for evening shows
  • Doors Open at 1:30 for 2pm -4pm matinees
  • There will be a 15 minute intermission
ADA Seating
$45

10 left!

General Admission ADA Seating


Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.

  • Doors open at 6:30 for 7pm -9pm for evening shows
  • Doors Open at 1:30 for 2pm -4pm matinees
  • There will be a 15 minute intermission
ADA Companion Seating
$45

10 left!

General Admission ADA Companion Seating


Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.

  • Doors open at 6:30 for 7pm -9pm evening shows
  • Doors Open at 1:30 for 2pm -4pm matinees
  • There will be a 15 minute intermission
TOSOS Supporter + (ADA Seating)
$70

10 left!

Help TOSOS support LGBTQ+ visibility and culture with your $25 donation on top of your ticket price. Visibility is extremely important as the government erases our presence so they can more easily roll back out civil rights. Visibility is resistance. Become part of the resistance.


Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.

  • Doors open at 6:30 for 7pm -9pm for evening shows
  • Doors Open at 1:30 for 2pm -4pm matinees
  • There will be a 15 minute intermission
TOSOS Supporter + (ADA Companion Seating)
$70

10 left!

Help TOSOS support LGBTQ+ visibility and culture with your $25 donation on top of your ticket price. Visibility is extremely important as the government erases our presence so they can more easily roll back out civil rights. Visibility is resistance. Become part of the resistance.


Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.

  • Doors open at 6:30 for 7pm -9pm for evening shows
  • Doors Open at 1:30 for 2pm -4pm matinees
  • There will be a 15 minute intermission
Add a donation for Tosos II Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!