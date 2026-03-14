TOSOS Presents Our House STUDENT TICKET weekend ($20)

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About this event
A.R.T. New York Theatres 502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
10 left!
Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.
Special post-show talk back with ACT UP Activist on Wednesday, March 4th
Special ASL performance on Thursday, March 12
10 left!
Help TOSOS support LGBTQ+ visibility and culture with your $25 donation on top of your ticket price. Visibility is extremely important as the government erases our presence so they can more easily roll back out civil rights. Visibility is resistance. Become part of the resistance.
Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.
10 left!
General Admission ADA Seating
Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.
10 left!
General Admission ADA Companion Seating
Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.
10 left!
Help TOSOS support LGBTQ+ visibility and culture with your $25 donation on top of your ticket price. Visibility is extremely important as the government erases our presence so they can more easily roll back out civil rights. Visibility is resistance. Become part of the resistance.
Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.
10 left!
Help TOSOS support LGBTQ+ visibility and culture with your $25 donation on top of your ticket price. Visibility is extremely important as the government erases our presence so they can more easily roll back out civil rights. Visibility is resistance. Become part of the resistance.
Wine, beer, and soda available in the lobby.
$
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