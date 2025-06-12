Toss & Aim: ALA Family Friendly Fundraiser

🌟 (2 players per team | For children younger than middle school. If you have anyone on your team that is middle school or older, then you must enter the adult bracket)



Description:

Calling all future champs! Enter the kids-only cornhole bracket at ALA’s Toss & Aim Cornhole Tournament. This entry includes:



1 Team entry for 2 kids



3 round-robin games guaranteed



Entry into the single elimination tournament



A bracket just for kids—so it’s fun, fair, and age-appropriate!



It’s a great way to get in on the action, build confidence, and enjoy some friendly competition!