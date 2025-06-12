Toss & Aim: ALA Family Friendly Fundraiser

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About this event
Fort Collins, CO 80528
🎟️ This general admission ticket is required for entry (all attendees ages 2+) and includes access to all morning activity rotations hosted by CYO.
🎯 Included with your ticket:
Morning rotations featuring fly fishing, archery, and the BB gun range — guided by the CYO team
Access to food trucks and event amenities
🪓 Please note:
Cornhole Tournament and Trap Shooting Tournament entries are not included in this ticket and must be purchased separately.
Children under 2 do not require a ticket.
🎯 (2 players per team | Middle Schoolers – Adults)
Description:
Grab a partner and join the friendly competition in ALA’s Toss & Aim Cornhole Tournament! This entry includes:
1 Team entry for 2 players
3 round-robin games guaranteed
Entry into the single elimination tournament
Separate brackets for kids and adults to keep things fun and fair!
Whether you're in it to win it or just here for the fun, this is a great way to spend the afternoon with the ALA community.
🌟 (2 players per team | For children younger than middle school. If you have anyone on your team that is middle school or older, then you must enter the adult bracket)
Description:
Calling all future champs! Enter the kids-only cornhole bracket at ALA’s Toss & Aim Cornhole Tournament. This entry includes:
1 Team entry for 2 kids
3 round-robin games guaranteed
Entry into the single elimination tournament
A bracket just for kids—so it’s fun, fair, and age-appropriate!
It’s a great way to get in on the action, build confidence, and enjoy some friendly competition!
🔫 Trap Shooting Tournament Entry (Ages 12+)
Team of 2
Step up, take aim, and show off your sharpshooting skills—all while supporting ALA!
Team of 2 shooters (ages 12 and up)
Includes entry into our Trap Shooting Tournament at Colorado Youth Outdoors
Compete for prizes, bragging rights, and a great cause
📌 Please Note: If you register for the Trap Shooting Tournament, you will not be able to participate in the morning activity rotations (archery, fly fishing, and BB gun) included with General Admission.
$
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