Dumas Rotary Club

Hosted by

Dumas Rotary Club

About this event

Toss For a Cause 2026

287 Roadhouse 1621 S Dumas Ave

Dumas, TX 79029, USA

Team Entry Fee
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 PERSON TEAM ENTRY FEE -

IMPORTANT: Please go to 287 to complete the entry form.

BEGINNER LEVEL SPONSOR
$100

This level gets you a business name printed on team shirts.

IMPORTANT: Please complete the Sponsor Form and return to 287.

INTERMEDIATE SPONSOR
$200

This level gets you a business name printed on team shirs, and a banner hung in the event area. (you will need to provide the banner). IMPORTANT: Please complete the Sponsor Form and return it to 287.

PROFESSIONAL LEVEL SPONSOR
$250

This level gets you a business name printed on team shirts, banner hung in the event area, and a $50 gift card for 287 Roadhouse.

IMPORTANT: Please complete a Sponsor Form and return it to 287.

Add a donation for Dumas Rotary Club

$

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