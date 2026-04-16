Toss For a Cause 2026

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About this event
Dumas, TX 79029, USA
2 PERSON TEAM ENTRY FEE -
IMPORTANT: Please go to 287 to complete the entry form.
This level gets you a business name printed on team shirts.
IMPORTANT: Please complete the Sponsor Form and return to 287.
This level gets you a business name printed on team shirs, and a banner hung in the event area. (you will need to provide the banner). IMPORTANT: Please complete the Sponsor Form and return it to 287.
This level gets you a business name printed on team shirts, banner hung in the event area, and a $50 gift card for 287 Roadhouse.
IMPORTANT: Please complete a Sponsor Form and return it to 287.
$
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