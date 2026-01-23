Toss for a Second Chance

Hosted by
Format: Blind Draw
Players will be randomly paired to create fair, fun, and balanced teams. No partner needed — just show up ready to play!
Entry Fee: $20 per person
Your entry helps support transplant athletes and raise awareness for the transplant community.
Team Limit: Final team count will be determined based on the number of participants who register. Sign up early to secure your spot.
Who Can Play:
All skill levels welcome — whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned pro, every toss supports a great cause.
