Toss for a Second Chance

16432 Old Statesville Rd

Huntersville, NC 28078, USA

General Admission
$20

Format: Blind Draw

Players will be randomly paired to create fair, fun, and balanced teams. No partner needed — just show up ready to play!


Entry Fee: $20 per person

Your entry helps support transplant athletes and raise awareness for the transplant community.


Team Limit: Final team count will be determined based on the number of participants who register. Sign up early to secure your spot.


Who Can Play:

All skill levels welcome — whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned pro, every toss supports a great cause.

