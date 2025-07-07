Tossin' For Tomorrow

Hosted by
Sign up as a solo player and we’ll pair you with another participant to create a team. Perfect for individuals who want to join the fun, meet new people, and toss bags for a great cause.
✅ Includes entry into the tournament
✅ Chance to compete for prizes
✅ Supports those living with Cystic Fibrosis
✅ Enjoy event festivities, food & silent auction
Register your team of two and take on the competition together! Great for friends, family members, or co-workers who want to team up and play for hope.
✅ Entry for both players into the tournament
✅ Eligibility for top team prizes
✅ Supports critical CF awareness & fundraising
✅ Full access to event activities, food & silent auction
Stand out as a key community partner while showing your commitment to a meaningful cause.
✅ Logo displayed on event signage
✅ Recognized in event social media posts
✅ Complimentary team entry (2 players)
✅ Opportunity to provide branded items for players
✅ Drives awareness & hope for CF families
Keep our players and guests fueled and refreshed, while putting your brand front and center at our busiest spots.
✅ Logo featured at food & beverage stations
✅ Recognition on event website & social media
✅ Opportunity to provide branded cups, or swag
✅ Supports a fun, welcoming environment for all attendees
Put your brand front and center on the official event shirts worn by players, volunteers, and supporters all day (and likely long after).
✅ Logo printed on event t-shirts
✅ Name/logo on event signage
✅ Recognition in social media shout-outs
✅ Helps cover event costs so more funds go to supporting those living with CF
