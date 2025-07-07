Rochester's Finest - Kaitlyn Partlow

Tossin' For Tomorrow

General Admission - Solo Entry
Sign up as a solo player and we’ll pair you with another participant to create a team. Perfect for individuals who want to join the fun, meet new people, and toss bags for a great cause.


✅ Includes entry into the tournament
✅ Chance to compete for prizes
✅ Supports those living with Cystic Fibrosis
✅ Enjoy event festivities, food & silent auction

Team Admission - 2 Players
Register your team of two and take on the competition together! Great for friends, family members, or co-workers who want to team up and play for hope.


✅ Entry for both players into the tournament
✅ Eligibility for top team prizes
✅ Supports critical CF awareness & fundraising
✅ Full access to event activities, food & silent auction

Blue and Gold
Stand out as a key community partner while showing your commitment to a meaningful cause.


Logo displayed on event signage
✅ Recognized in event social media posts
✅ Complimentary team entry (2 players)
✅ Opportunity to provide branded items for players
✅ Drives awareness & hope for CF families

Food & Drink Sponsor
Keep our players and guests fueled and refreshed, while putting your brand front and center at our busiest spots.


✅ Logo featured at food & beverage stations
✅ Recognition on event website & social media
✅ Opportunity to provide branded cups, or swag
✅ Supports a fun, welcoming environment for all attendees

Tee Shirt Sponsor
Put your brand front and center on the official event shirts worn by players, volunteers, and supporters all day (and likely long after).


Logo printed on event t-shirts
✅ Name/logo on event signage
✅ Recognition in social media shout-outs
✅ Helps cover event costs so more funds go to supporting those living with CF

