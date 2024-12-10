Totally 80's Bingo, Brunch, and Bubbly

Each ticket includes - six bingo sheets, brunch, and your drink of choice
Each ticket includes - six bingo sheets, brunch, and your drink of choice
Totally Sweet Friend of JSL
$250
Recognition in event program
Shout out during event
*No seats with this sponsorship
Recognition in event program
Shout out during event
*No seats with this sponsorship
Radical Bingo Dauber Sponsor
$400
Logo on Bingo daubers
Recognition in event program
Recognition on JSL Social media
*No seats with this sponsorship
Logo on Bingo daubers
Recognition in event program
Recognition on JSL Social media
*No seats with this sponsorship
Gnarly Sponsor
$750
Reserved Seats for 4
Logo on event signage
Recognition in event program
4 Drink tickets
2 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Reserved Seats for 4
Logo on event signage
Recognition in event program
4 Drink tickets
2 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Neon Legend Bar Sponsor
$800
Logo at Bar and on each drink ticket
Recognition in event program
Recognition on JSL Social media
*No seats with this sponsorship
Logo at Bar and on each drink ticket
Recognition in event program
Recognition on JSL Social media
*No seats with this sponsorship
Awesome Sponsor
$1,000
Reserved Seats for 8
Logo displayed on event signage
Recognition in event program
8 Drink tickets
8 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Reserved Seats for 8
Logo displayed on event signage
Recognition in event program
8 Drink tickets
8 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Totally Tubular Sponsor
$2,500
Reserved Preferred Table for 8
Logo placement on event materials, signage, and promotional emails
Recognition on JSL social media platforms
16 Drink tickets
8 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Reserved Preferred Table for 8
Logo placement on event materials, signage, and promotional emails
Recognition on JSL social media platforms
16 Drink tickets
8 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Radical Sponsor
$5,000
Recognition as our Exclusive Presenting Sponsor
Reserved Premium Location Table for 8
Logo featured prominently on event materials, signage, and promotional emails
Opportunity to address the audience during the event
Recognition on JSL social media platforms before and after the event
16 Drink tickets
16 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Recognition as our Exclusive Presenting Sponsor
Reserved Premium Location Table for 8
Logo featured prominently on event materials, signage, and promotional emails
Opportunity to address the audience during the event
Recognition on JSL social media platforms before and after the event
16 Drink tickets
16 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!