Junior Service League Of Independence Mo Administrative Fun

About this event

Totally 80's Bingo, Brunch, and Bubbly

18011 Bass Pro Dr

Independence, MO 64055

The Glam Slam Individual Ticket
$50
Each ticket includes - six bingo sheets, brunch, and your drink of choice
Totally Sweet Friend of JSL
$250
Recognition in event program Shout out during event *No seats with this sponsorship
Radical Bingo Dauber Sponsor
$400
Logo on Bingo daubers Recognition in event program Recognition on JSL Social media *No seats with this sponsorship
Gnarly Sponsor
$750
Reserved Seats for 4 Logo on event signage Recognition in event program 4 Drink tickets 2 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Neon Legend Bar Sponsor
$800
Logo at Bar and on each drink ticket Recognition in event program Recognition on JSL Social media *No seats with this sponsorship
Awesome Sponsor
$1,000
Reserved Seats for 8 Logo displayed on event signage Recognition in event program 8 Drink tickets 8 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Totally Tubular Sponsor
$2,500
Reserved Preferred Table for 8 Logo placement on event materials, signage, and promotional emails Recognition on JSL social media platforms 16 Drink tickets 8 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests
Radical Sponsor
$5,000
Recognition as our Exclusive Presenting Sponsor Reserved Premium Location Table for 8 Logo featured prominently on event materials, signage, and promotional emails Opportunity to address the audience during the event Recognition on JSL social media platforms before and after the event 16 Drink tickets 16 Extra Bingo Cards for Table Guests

