St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

Hosted by

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

About this event

Totally 80's Spring Gala

450 S Stage Coach Ln

Fallbrook, CA 92028, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program! Tickets include entry, dinner & dancing.

VIP Table for 8 people
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes VIP Services: 8 tickets, red & white bottles of wine, VIP Dessert platter, and VIP Service.

Limited tables available, Reserve your VIP table today!

Put that on our mixtape!
$5

Song Requests for our Totally 80s Mixtape!

Enter songs in Check out. Please print.

SPACS FAMILY BUY OUT - NOT attending
$200

Sorry, we will NOT be attending.


SPACS FAMILY BUYOUT OPTION (Must RSVP by 4/22)

Latchkey Legends: Raised on MTV & Microwaves
$20

🔑 Only 100 Keys. Only 1 Unlocks the Fun.

Think you’ve got what it takes, latchkey kid?
Step right up and try your luck for a chance to unlock an epic night out!

🎟️ Grab Your Key for $20
Each key is your shot at opening the treasure chest…
but just like back in the day—only ONE key works!

🏆 The Lucky Key Holder Wins:
⚾ 4 San Diego Padres Tickets (valued at $200 each!)
📅 Saturday, July 11
📍 Padres vs. Blue Jays
💺 Section 102, Row 19, Seats 18–21 (aisle seats!)

*you will get your key at the event or we will hold of you win!


📼 No parents. No rules. Just one key to glory, Sales close at 7:30.
Will yours be the one that lets you in? 🔑✨

Add a donation for St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

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