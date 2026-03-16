Totally 80's Spring Gala

🔑 Only 100 Keys. Only 1 Unlocks the Fun.

Think you’ve got what it takes, latchkey kid?

Step right up and try your luck for a chance to unlock an epic night out!

🎟️ Grab Your Key for $20

Each key is your shot at opening the treasure chest…

but just like back in the day—only ONE key works!

🏆 The Lucky Key Holder Wins:

⚾ 4 San Diego Padres Tickets (valued at $200 each!)

📅 Saturday, July 11

📍 Padres vs. Blue Jays

💺 Section 102, Row 19, Seats 18–21 (aisle seats!)

*you will get your key at the event or we will hold of you win!





📼 No parents. No rules. Just one key to glory, Sales close at 7:30.

Will yours be the one that lets you in? 🔑✨