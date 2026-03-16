Totally 80's Spring Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program! Tickets include entry, dinner & dancing.
Includes VIP Services: 8 tickets, red & white bottles of wine, VIP Dessert platter, and VIP Service.
Limited tables available, Reserve your VIP table today!
Song Requests for our Totally 80s Mixtape!
Enter songs in Check out. Please print.
Sorry, we will NOT be attending.
SPACS FAMILY BUYOUT OPTION (Must RSVP by 4/22)
🔑 Only 100 Keys. Only 1 Unlocks the Fun.
Think you’ve got what it takes, latchkey kid?
Step right up and try your luck for a chance to unlock an epic night out!
🎟️ Grab Your Key for $20
Each key is your shot at opening the treasure chest…
but just like back in the day—only ONE key works!
🏆 The Lucky Key Holder Wins:
⚾ 4 San Diego Padres Tickets (valued at $200 each!)
📅 Saturday, July 11
📍 Padres vs. Blue Jays
💺 Section 102, Row 19, Seats 18–21 (aisle seats!)
*you will get your key at the event or we will hold of you win!
📼 No parents. No rules. Just one key to glory, Sales close at 7:30.
Will yours be the one that lets you in? 🔑✨
$
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