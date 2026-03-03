Totally Fetch Animal Rescue Inc

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Totally Fetch Animal Rescue Inc

About this event

Totally Fetch Sponsorships

Sponsor a dogs monthly needs
$75

This sponsorship will provide one month of food and basic needs.

Sponsor the horses for a month
$200

Sponsor our mini horses for a month. This included their food, basic needs, and their nails cut.

Sponsor a spay or neuter
$175

Sponsor a spay or neuter for one of our animals!

Sponsor a kennel
$200

Sponsor a kennel and have a plaque made to be hung on a kennel with your name, logos, or personal message!

Business sponsor (small package)
$400

As a business sponsor, you will get 2 Facebook recognition posts a month and a plaque featured in our lobby!

Business sponsor - VIP Package
$700

As a VIP Business sponsor, you will get a plaque in our lobby, a banner in our parking lot, and a weekly recognition post on Facebook!

Farm animal pasture sponsor
$600

As a sponsor for our farm animal pasture, you will receive a banner with your business logo, name or personal message on our pasture fence. This will take care of the upkeep of our pasture!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!