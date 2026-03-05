Totes Against Trafficking - Spring Tea & Totes

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About this event
Branson, MO 65616, USA
Your table includes:
✨ Bingo cards
✨ Tea and tasty bites
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment
Enjoy an elevated afternoon at Totes Against Trafficking with a reserved table and special perks for your group.
Your table includes:
✨ Bingo cards
✨ Tea and tasty bites
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment
Table Sponsor Bonuses:
⭐ 30-minute early VIP access to browse the silent auction
⭐ Reserved prime seating table for your group
⭐ Extra bingo cards for additional chances to win
$
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