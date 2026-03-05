Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks

Hosted by

Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks

About this event

Totes Against Trafficking - Spring Tea & Totes

Point Royale Club House 142 Clubhouse Dr

Branson, MO 65616, USA

General Admission
$50

Your table includes:
✨ Bingo cards
✨ Tea and tasty bites
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment

Table Sponsorship - Premium Experience
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy an elevated afternoon at Totes Against Trafficking with a reserved table and special perks for your group.

Your table includes:
✨ Bingo cards
✨ Tea and tasty bites
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment

Table Sponsor Bonuses:
30-minute early VIP access to browse the silent auction
Reserved prime seating table for your group
Extra bingo cards for additional chances to win

Add a donation for Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks

$

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