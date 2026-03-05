Totes Against Trafficking - Spring Tea & Totes

Enjoy an elevated afternoon at Totes Against Trafficking with a reserved table and special perks for your group.

Your table includes:

✨ Bingo cards

✨ Tea and tasty bites

✨ Silent auction access

✨ Raffles and entertainment

Table Sponsor Bonuses:

⭐ 30-minute early VIP access to browse the silent auction

⭐ Reserved prime seating table for your group

⭐ Extra bingo cards for additional chances to win