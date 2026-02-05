Touch A Truck at Playzeum 2026

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About this event
Tickets - $5 general admission
Children under 1 are free
Children and adults need tickets.
Tickets - $5 general admission
10am to 11am
Children under 1 are free
Children and adults need tickets.
$20 for 25 Tickets
Choose from 20 themed raffle baskets for your chance to win big—featuring a Playzeum party package, a bike, summer fun prizes, and more family-friendly surprises!
$50 for 75 Tickets
Choose from 20 themed raffle baskets for your chance to win big—featuring a Playzeum party package, a bike, summer fun prizes, and more family-friendly surprises!
$100 for 150 Tickets
Choose from 20 themed raffle baskets for your chance to win big—featuring a Playzeum party package, a bike, summer fun prizes, and more family-friendly surprises!
$
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