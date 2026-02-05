Playzeum Yuba Sutter

Hosted by

Playzeum Yuba Sutter

About this event

Touch A Truck at Playzeum 2026

1980 S Walton Ave

Yuba City, CA 95993, USA

General Admission
$5

Tickets - $5 general admission
Children under 1 are free
Children and adults need tickets.

General Admission - Sensory Friendly Hour
$5

Tickets - $5 general admission

10am to 11am

Children under 1 are free
Children and adults need tickets.

25 Raffle Tickets
$20

$20 for 25 Tickets


Choose from 20 themed raffle baskets for your chance to win big—featuring a Playzeum party package, a bike, summer fun prizes, and more family-friendly surprises!

75 Raffle Ticket
$50

$50 for 75 Tickets


Choose from 20 themed raffle baskets for your chance to win big—featuring a Playzeum party package, a bike, summer fun prizes, and more family-friendly surprises!

150 Raffle Tickets
$100

$100 for 150 Tickets


Choose from 20 themed raffle baskets for your chance to win big—featuring a Playzeum party package, a bike, summer fun prizes, and more family-friendly surprises!

Add a donation for Playzeum Yuba Sutter

$

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