Touch of Grey Red, White, and Rescue Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Titos, which is made in the USA (Austin, TX), has a long-standing initiative dedicated to rescuing dogs, funding spay/neuter programs, matches donations for rescue flights, and donates 100% of profits from their dog themed merchandise.
~Bottle of Titos vodka
~Patriotic canvas Titos bottle bag
~Titos bottle sweater ( in case we get a 4th of July cold front)
~"WE HOPE YOU BROUGHT VODKA AND DOG TREATS" whimsical metal sign
~2 Titos drink sleeves
~4 martini glasses
~Notebook: BRILLIANT IDEAS I HAD WHILE DRINKING VODKA
~POOCHIE BUTTER peanut butter soft chews (which are also proudly crafted in the USA)
Starting bid
Brutus Bone Broth is a fantastic product crafted with human grade ingredients and without artificial colors, additives, or preservatives. It gives the pup a nutritional, yet tasty boost of
glucosamine and chondroitin, which we all know is of exceptional importance to the seniors. And every Brutus Bone Broth product purchased provides support to shelters and animal welfare groups. Yay Brutus!
~BEYOND THE BOWL -- 40 RECIPES FOR YOUR DOG.
This is a wonderful cook book with recipes to prepare for the pup. Many recipes were submitted by dog pawrents
~Help the pup hydrate in the July heat with Brutus Bone Broth turkey flavored BROTHCICLES
~Brutus Bone Broth chicken AND beef treats
~Brutus Bone Broth hip and joint meal topper broth
~Brutus Bone Broth rope toy
~Red, White, and Blue Fab ball from the Grateful Dead collection
~Anxiety vest (size M) to help with the stress of those pesky fireworks
Starting bid
~Size L t-shirt 1776-2026 (front). 250 YEARS (back)
~Size L red/white stripe pup shirt
~Huggable American eagle stuffy
~2 TERVIS Army (West Point) insulated cups and lids
~BIL-JAC dog treats for skin and coat. High quality treats made in the US and each purchase provides assistance to veterans and their dogs
~LET FREEDOM RING hanging decor
~1000-piece jigsaw puzzle with a MADE IN THE USA theme
Starting bid
~GREEN MOUNTAIN cold brew coffee pods (10); almond vanilla flavor
~$20 STARBUCKS gift card
~Red, white and blue JAVA SOCK insulated sleeve for iced beverages
~Red, white and blue peanut M & Ms
Starting bid
~Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill, Tabletop BBQ, Perfect Tailgate, Beach, Patio, or Camping Grill, Lightweight & Compact Small Grill with Preparation Board & Food Storage Tray, Graphite (retails for $199 on Amazon)
~CUISINART 4-piece set of barbecue tools, including tongs, spatula, fork and gloves
~80 x 60" outdoor picnic blanket - folds into a compact roll for convenient carrying
~What's a picnic without Oscar Meyer wieners? Keep the doggo busy with these crinkly toys
Starting bid
~APOTHIC red blend wine
~Pinot Grigio white wine
~7 MOONS rose wine
~Set of 4 acrylic patriotic stemless wine glasses. Poolside Perfect!
~Patriotic Pup cocktail napkins (40 count)
~2 decks of playing cards
~Holiday bandana
Starting bid
~"ON BEACH TIME" extra-large sturdy canvas tote
~LIFE IS GOOD "SOCIAL NETWORK" Ladies' t-shirt, size M
~BEACH WALK scented YANKEE CANDLE full-size jar
~BATH and BODY WORKS conveniently sized for your beach tote - body cream and fragrance mist (Beach scent)
~BATH and BODY WORKS pocket size hand sanitizer - Marine Waves scent
~"HELLO SUMMER" dog beach garden flag
~Beach dogs insulated tumbler. It maintains the temp for 24 hours cold/8 hours hot
~"ON BEACH TIME" reversible microfiber beach towel with convenient carry pouch
~Be dog beach ready with this 360-degree tangle-free flexi leash
~Roll of baby blue waste bags
~50 oz. ETERNAL SPRING water -- gotta stay hydrated during the Dog Days of Summer!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!