Touch of Grey Red, White, and Rescue Online Auction

Brutus Bone Broth is a fantastic product crafted with human grade ingredients and without artificial colors, additives, or preservatives. It gives the pup a nutritional, yet tasty boost of

glucosamine and chondroitin, which we all know is of exceptional importance to the seniors. And every Brutus Bone Broth product purchased provides support to shelters and animal welfare groups. Yay Brutus!





~BEYOND THE BOWL -- 40 RECIPES FOR YOUR DOG.

This is a wonderful cook book with recipes to prepare for the pup. Many recipes were submitted by dog pawrents





~Help the pup hydrate in the July heat with Brutus Bone Broth turkey flavored BROTHCICLES





~Brutus Bone Broth chicken AND beef treats





~Brutus Bone Broth hip and joint meal topper broth





~Brutus Bone Broth rope toy





~Red, White, and Blue Fab ball from the Grateful Dead collection





~Anxiety vest (size M) to help with the stress of those pesky fireworks



