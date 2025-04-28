Touchdown Bingo

8 Person Table, Banner on Boots Baumann Field ($300 value), Advertising @ Event, Bingo Game Sponsorship, Premium Seating, Two cash bar vouchers per Person, Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
8 Person Table, Banner on Boots Baumann Field ($300 value), Advertising @ Event, Bingo Game Sponsorship, Premium Seating, Two cash bar vouchers per Person, Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
Gold Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 Person Table, Banner on Boots Baumann Field ($300 value), Advertising @ Event, Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
8 Person Table, Banner on Boots Baumann Field ($300 value), Advertising @ Event, Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
Red Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 Person Table, Advertising @ Event, Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
8 Person Table, Advertising @ Event, Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
Individual Ticket
$65
Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
Dinner, Beer & Soft Drinks, 13 Games of Bingo, All Night Fun!
Add a donation for Mater Dei Football
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!