FOVM’s Touchdowns Tunes and Wings Event

Hosted by
About this event
Parma Heights, OH 44130, USA
One Adult admission $30
$15 goes toward food, $15 towards student account that you are supporting
Students/ Kids (6-17) $15
5 and under are FREE
$8 goes toward food, $7 goes toward student account
ONLY ATTENDING to support music Express, all you can eat food & drink and to participate in other activities (50/50, raffle baskets & reverse raffle board).
Nothing goes to student account pays for all you can eat food and drink
If you cant attend but want to donate
If you cant attend but want to donate
If you cant attend but want to donate
If you cant attend but want to donate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!