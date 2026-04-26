Tough Day Golf Tournament Add ons

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About this event
Mulligan ($20 each) Maximum of 2 per player- 4 per team
You can place your Mulligan ticket in the Small Raffle Prize Bucket after you are done playing for an oppurtunity to win a Small Item Raffle Prize
Red Tee Buster on Hole 18 for team (both players)
You can place your Red Tee Buster ticket in the Small Raffle Prize Bucket after you are done playing for an oppurtunity to win a Small Item Raffle Prize
1 Small Item Raffle Ticket ($5) - Keep one ticket and place the other ticket in Small Item Raffle Box. Tickets will be drawn randomly from the Small Raffle Item Box to determine the winner for each small raffle item.
6 Small Item Raffle Tickets ($20) - Keep one ticket and place the other ticket in Small Item Raffle Box. Tickets will be drawn randomly from the Small Raffle Item Box to determine the winner for each small raffle item.
1 Large Raffle Item Tickets ($10) Keep one ticket and place the other ticket in the black ticket container labeled for the item you want to WIN.
20 Large Raffle Item Tickets ($100) Keep one ticket and place the other ticket in the black ticket container labeled for the item you want to WIN.
1 Drink Ticket- See Beverage Cart Volunteer if you want to get your drink before you leave for your assigned start hole for the tournament
6 Drink Tickets- See Beverage Cart Volunteer if you want to get your drinks before you leave for your assigned start hole for the tournament
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