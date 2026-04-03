Tough Guy Book Club: Camp of the Distant Land

About this event
Cabin Tickets are $350 total. This ticket is the initial deposit of $125 to reserve your space. Final payments are due by the end of August. All tickets include lodging, food & beverage, and activities. Tickets should be paid in scheduled installments.
Cabins: Cabin Tickets are $350 total. Deposit + three installments of $75. There are three cabins available during our stay. Last year everyone picked a bed. This year we will assign cabins based on personal needs and the opportunity to meet new people.
Private Room tickets are $500 total. This ticket is the initial deposit of $125 to reserve your space. Final payments are due by the end of August. All tickets include lodging, food & beverage, and activities. Tickets should be paid in scheduled installments.
Private Rooms: Private Room tickets are $500. Deposit + three installments of $125. Smithers Cabin includes two private rooms with a queen bed. Want to come to camp and keep your personal space? It's a little extra, but we got you. A private room will cost an extra $150.
Tent Camping tickets are $275 total. This ticket is the initial deposit of $125 to reserve your space. Final payments are due by the end of August. All tickets include lodging, food & beverage, and activities. Tickets should be paid in scheduled installments.
Tent Camping: Tent Camping tickets are $275. Deposit + three installments of $50. Maybe you like personal space and roughing it. Bring your own camping supplies and pitch a tent in the field between Duffield and Smithers for a discounted rate. Yes, there are bears, but you shouldn't have a problem if you know what you're doing. Tent campers will have access to the bath/shower house on site. RVs or any tow-behind campers are not permitted at Camp Blanton.
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