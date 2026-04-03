Tough Guy Book Club: Camp of the Distant Land

Cabin Tickets are $350 total. This ticket is the initial deposit of $125 to reserve your space. Final payments are due by the end of August. All tickets include lodging, food & beverage, and activities. Tickets should be paid in scheduled installments.





Cabins: Cabin Tickets are $350 total. Deposit + three installments of $75. There are three cabins available during our stay. Last year everyone picked a bed. This year we will assign cabins based on personal needs and the opportunity to meet new people.