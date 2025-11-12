Magnolia Springs Community Association

Tour of Homes ~ Southern Charm

14775 Oak St

Magnolia Springs, AL 36555, USA

Early Bird
$40
Available until Feb 1

The 2026 Magnolia Springs Community Association Tour of Homes will highlight seven distinctive residences, as well as St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the MSCA Community Hall, and the River House in the Commons.

Day Of Ticket
$50

Capitol Campaign Kick off Soiree + Home Tour
$130

21tickets to the Capitol Campaign kick off at the Governors Club 11865 Magnolia St. Magnolia Springs + 1 ticket to Tour of Homes

