Tour of Tennessee 2026 Devils Triangle Ride

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Early Bird Pre-Registration for the Tour of Tennessee Devils Triangle Ride 2026.
Price increases to $90 on May 3, 2026 for online and at the door registration.
Shirts are Pre-Order Only and only on sale till May 3, 2026. NO EXTRAS AT THE DOOR.
Tour the Oak Ridge National Laboratories including the site of the Manhattan Project. This is a 3 hour tour on Friday Morning. The tour leaves the hotel at 0900hrs sharp and returns around 1230 hrs. This tour includes walking and standing.
PLEASE CLICK THE LINK TO READ MORE.
Pre-Registration for the Tour of Tennessee Devils Triangle Ride 2026.
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