Hawaii Hotel Alliance

Hosted by

Hawaii Hotel Alliance

About this event

TOURISM DAY AT THE CAPITOL (4/10)

Hawaii State Capitol

415 S Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

Corporate Rate
$50

(1) 6ft vendor table with 2 chairs, table linen (vendor packet to follow with full information.)

Sponsorship
$2,000

(1) 6ft vendor table with 2 chairs, table linen (vendor packet to follow with full information)

Non-Profit Rate
$30

(1) 6ft vendor table with 2 chairs, table linen (vendor packet to follow with full information.)


**Please ensure your organization's status for this rate.

Attendee
Free

You may attend the publicly accessible portions of Tourism Day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!