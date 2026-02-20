TOURISM DAY AT THE CAPITOL (4/10)

About this event
(1) 6ft vendor table with 2 chairs, table linen (vendor packet to follow with full information.)
(1) 6ft vendor table with 2 chairs, table linen (vendor packet to follow with full information)
(1) 6ft vendor table with 2 chairs, table linen (vendor packet to follow with full information.)
**Please ensure your organization's status for this rate.
You may attend the publicly accessible portions of Tourism Day.
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