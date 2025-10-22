Tournament Sign Ups - 2025/2026

Capture the Eagle (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday, 12/7/2025
Location: Jacobs High School, Algonquin


Countdown to Christmas (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday, 12/14/2025
Location: Downers Grove South High School


Mat Rat Invite (ALL Wrestlers)
$30

Date: Sunday, 12/21/2025
Location: Glenbard North HS, Carol Stream


Brady Open (GIRLS ONLY)
$30

Date: Sunday, 1/4/2026

Location: Harvard High School

Bob Jahn Memorial (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday, 1/4/2026
Location: Bolingbrook High School

Batavia Classic (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday 1/11/2026

Location: Batavia HS

Girls Rule Rumble (GIRLS ONLY SATURDAY)
$40

Date: SATURDAY, 1/24/2026

Location: Matea Valley High School

Geist Grappling (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday, 1/25/2026
Location: Grant Community HS, Fox Lake

Heart of a Lioness (GIRLS ONLY)
$25

Date: Sunday, 2/8/2026
Location: Dundee Crown High School

Derrick Munos Tournament (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday, 2/8/2026
Location: West Aurora High School


Bronco Invite (TOTS)
$25

Date: Sunday, 2/15/2026
Location: Barrington High School, IL


Bronco Invite (BANTAM-SENIOR)
$35

Date: Sunday, 2/15/2026
Location: Barrington High School (BANTAM - SENIOR)

Heart of a Lion (ALL Wrestlers)
$35

Date: Sunday, 2/22/2026

Location: Dundee Crown High School


