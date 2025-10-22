Tournament Sign Ups - 2025/2026

Date: Sunday, 12/7/2025
Location: Jacobs High School, Algonquin
Date: Sunday, 12/14/2025
Location: Downers Grove South High School
Date: Sunday, 12/21/2025
Location: Glenbard North HS, Carol Stream
Date: Sunday, 1/4/2026
Location: Harvard High School
Date: Sunday, 1/4/2026
Location: Bolingbrook High School
Date: Sunday 1/11/2026
Location: Batavia HS
Date: SATURDAY, 1/24/2026
Location: Matea Valley High School
Date: Sunday, 1/25/2026
Location: Grant Community HS, Fox Lake
Date: Sunday, 2/8/2026
Location: Dundee Crown High School
Date: Sunday, 2/8/2026
Location: West Aurora High School
Date: Sunday, 2/15/2026
Location: Barrington High School, IL
Date: Sunday, 2/15/2026
Location: Barrington High School (BANTAM - SENIOR)
Date: Sunday, 2/22/2026
Location: Dundee Crown High School
