Tournament Sponsors

As the top-tier sponsor, the 84 Hand Sponsor holds the winning hand in our tournament! Enjoy exclusive naming rights, premium branding, and center-stage recognition throughout the event. This level offers maximum visibility, VIP access, and the opportunity to make a powerful impact in the community.
42 Hand
$500
Step into the spotlight as a 42 Hand Sponsor, representing the heart of the game and the community! This level includes logo placement and event recognition giving your brand solid exposure while helping drive our cause forward. Includes 2 team entry in the tournament.
Sevens
$250
Support the cause and get in the game as a Sevens Sponsor! Perfect for local businesses and community supporters, this level offers event recognition and a chance to be part of something meaningful. Includes entry for 1 team for the event.
31 hand
$100
Add a donation for Rene Ferrell Scholarship Foundation
$
