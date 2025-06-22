Tournament Sponsors

Support the cause and get in the game as a Sevens Sponsor! Perfect for local businesses and community supporters, this level offers event recognition and a chance to be part of something meaningful. Includes entry for 1 team for the event.

Support the cause and get in the game as a Sevens Sponsor! Perfect for local businesses and community supporters, this level offers event recognition and a chance to be part of something meaningful. Includes entry for 1 team for the event.

More details...