Volunteer Opportunities – Tournament Weekend

We are seeking CPR-certified volunteers who are strong swimmers and willing to donate their time to be on duty at the pool during the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament.





Your role will be to help monitor the pool area and assist in keeping all children safe while they enjoy the event. No additional duties required—this position is solely focused on pool safety and supervision. We are especially looking for responsible individuals who are comfortable in and around water and can respond quickly if needed.





Your time and skills help us provide a safe environment for all our kiddos, and we are incredibly grateful for your willingness to serve in this important way. 💜