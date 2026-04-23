Volunteer Opportunities – Tournament Weekend

About this event
Help us set up and run bingo for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with setup, greeting guests, and keeping games running smoothly. No experience needed—just a helping hand and a great attitude.
Be part of a fun night while supporting a meaningful cause. 💜
Help us with raffle sales for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with selling raffle tickets, greeting guests, and helping keep things running smoothly throughout the event. No experience needed—just a friendly attitude and willingness to help.
Be part of a fun night while supporting a meaningful cause. 💜
Help us with Friday night cleanup for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with tidying up the event area, collecting supplies, breaking down tables and decorations, and making sure everything is put away safely and organized. No experience needed—just a helping hand and a positive attitude.
Be part of a great team while helping us wrap up a meaningful night. 💜
We are seeking CPR-certified volunteers who are strong swimmers and willing to donate their time to be on duty at the pool during the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament.
Your role will be to help monitor the pool area and assist in keeping all children safe while they enjoy the event. No additional duties required—this position is solely focused on pool safety and supervision. We are especially looking for responsible individuals who are comfortable in and around water and can respond quickly if needed.
Your time and skills help us provide a safe environment for all our kiddos, and we are incredibly grateful for your willingness to serve in this important way. 💜
Help us with Friday night sign placement for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with setting up and placing signage around the event area to get everything ready for tournament day.
No experience needed—just a helping hand and a positive attitude. 💜
We’ll confirm Friday morning if we’re a go for signage, depending on the weather.
Help us wrap up the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament!
We’re looking for volunteers to assist with taking down signage around the event area at the conclusion of the tournament on Saturday evening. Many hands make light work, and your help makes a big difference.
Thank you for supporting this meaningful cause! 💜
We’re looking for volunteers to assist with end-of-event cleanup on Saturday evening. Tasks will include trash removal, putting the clubhouse back in order, and helping load raffle items for winners.
No experience needed—just a helping hand and a positive attitude. Thank you for supporting this meaningful cause! 💜
This is our “Buy Your Tee Box” hole, and volunteers will assist with collecting payments and helping golfers participate in this fun contest.
It’s a great way to be part of the action while supporting a meaningful cause. Thank you for your help! 💜
This is our “Buy Your Tee Box” hole, and volunteers will assist with collecting payments and helping golfers participate in this fun contest.
It’s a great way to be part of the action while supporting a meaningful cause. Thank you for your help! 💜
This is our “Buy Your Tee Box” hole, and volunteers will assist with collecting payments and helping golfers participate in this fun contest.
It’s a great way to be part of the action while supporting a meaningful cause. Thank you for your help! 💜
This hole features Closest to the Pin and Mulligans, and volunteers will assist with collecting payments and helping golfers get in on the fun.
We’ll be honest—this one can get a little rowdy… but in the best way! It’s a fun, high-energy spot and a great way to be part of the action while supporting a meaningful cause.
Thank you for your help! 💜
This hole features Closest to the Pin and Mulligans, and volunteers will assist with collecting payments and helping golfers get in on the fun.
We’ll be honest—this one can get a little rowdy… but in the best way! It’s a fun, high-energy spot and a great way to be part of the action while supporting a meaningful cause.
Thank you for your help! 💜
This hole features Closest to the Pin and Mulligans, and volunteers will assist with collecting payments and helping golfers get in on the fun.
We’ll be honest—this one can get a little rowdy… but in the best way! It’s a fun, high-energy spot and a great way to be part of the action while supporting a meaningful cause.
Thank you for your help! 💜
We are seeking CPR-certified volunteers who are strong swimmers and willing to donate their time to be on duty at the pool during the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament.
Your role will be to help monitor the pool area and assist in keeping all children safe while they enjoy the event. No additional duties required—this position is solely focused on pool safety and supervision. We are especially looking for responsible individuals who are comfortable in and around water and can respond quickly if needed.
Your time and skills help us provide a safe environment for all our kiddos, and we are incredibly grateful for your willingness to serve in this important way. 💜
We are seeking CPR-certified volunteers who are strong swimmers and willing to donate their time to be on duty at the pool during the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament.
Your role will be to help monitor the pool area and assist in keeping all children safe while they enjoy the event. No additional duties required—this position is solely focused on pool safety and supervision. We are especially looking for responsible individuals who are comfortable in and around water and can respond quickly if needed.
Your time and skills help us provide a safe environment for all our kiddos, and we are incredibly grateful for your willingness to serve in this important way. 💜
We are seeking CPR-certified volunteers who are strong swimmers and willing to donate their time to be on duty at the pool during the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament.
Your role will be to help monitor the pool area and assist in keeping all children safe while they enjoy the event. No additional duties required—this position is solely focused on pool safety and supervision. We are especially looking for responsible individuals who are comfortable in and around water and can respond quickly if needed.
Your time and skills help us provide a safe environment for all our kiddos, and we are incredibly grateful for your willingness to serve in this important way. 💜
Help us with raffle sales for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with selling raffle tickets, greeting guests, and helping keep things running smoothly throughout the event. No experience needed—just a friendly attitude and willingness to help.
Be part of a fun night while supporting a meaningful cause. 💜
Help us with raffle sales for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with selling raffle tickets, greeting guests, and helping keep things running smoothly throughout the event. No experience needed—just a friendly attitude and willingness to help.
Be part of a fun night while supporting a meaningful cause. 💜
Help us with raffle sales for the Finley Grace Memorial Golf Tournament! Volunteers will assist with selling raffle tickets, greeting guests, and helping keep things running smoothly throughout the event. No experience needed—just a friendly attitude and willingness to help.
Be part of a fun night while supporting a meaningful cause. 💜
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