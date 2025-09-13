Sales closed

Tower Over Domestic Violence Silent Auction

“The Love Continues” – Sponsor a Child’s Healing Journey item
“The Love Continues” – Sponsor a Child’s Healing Journey
$200

Starting bid

Your bid supports The Love Continues (TLC) Initiative, created to help children who have lost a parent to domestic violence. Through grief counseling, therapy, mentorship, and financial assistance, this program helps restore stability, hope, and healing for families rebuilding their lives.

💜 Your generosity ensures that love truly continues.

Value: Priceless

🎨 Live Art Painting by Kudzai item
🎨 Live Art Painting by Kudzai
$400

Starting bid

Experience the magic of art in motion! Acclaimed artist Kudzai will create a stunning live painting during the event, capturing the emotion and energy of the evening. The winning bidder takes home this one-of-a-kind masterpiece — a true collector’s piece symbolizing resilience and beauty through creativity.
Value: $1,000

👩🏾‍🍳 Private Chef Dinner for 5 by Shayla’s Kitchen item
👩🏾‍🍳 Private Chef Dinner for 5 by Shayla’s Kitchen
$325

Starting bid

Treat yourself and your guests to an unforgettable private dining experience with Chef Shayla. Enjoy a handcrafted three-course meal prepared in your home — full of flavor, elegance, and love.
Value: $750

Chicago Firehouse Restaurant Gift Card & Private Chauffeur item
Chicago Firehouse Restaurant Gift Card & Private Chauffeur item
Chicago Firehouse Restaurant Gift Card & Private Chauffeur
$275

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of elegance! Savor a gourmet dining experience at the historic Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, paired with luxury transportation by Presidential Black Car. This exclusive package ensures a night of fine dining, sophistication, and style.
Value: $650

🏋🏾 10 Personal Training Sessions with HDC Fitness item
🏋🏾 10 Personal Training Sessions with HDC Fitness
$275

Starting bid

Elevate your fitness journey with ten personalized training sessions from HDC Fitness. Designed to meet your goals and push your limits, this package delivers expert guidance, motivation, and results.
Value: $650

💅🏾 Pamper Package by Raquel Watkins / Trends By Tré item
💅🏾 Pamper Package by Raquel Watkins / Trends By Tré
$200

Starting bid

Bring luxury home with this beautifully curated Pamper Package, filled with high-end beauty and self-care essentials selected by Raquel Watkins of Trends By Tré. Perfect for a little “me time” or as a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Value: $500

💪🏾 Orangetheory Fitness – 1-Month Unlimited Membership item
💪🏾 Orangetheory Fitness – 1-Month Unlimited Membership
$160

Starting bid

Experience the science-backed, coach-inspired, and community-driven workout that’s transforming lives nationwide! Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Orangetheory Fitness—where every session is designed to help you build strength, endurance, and confidence. With your included OTBeat Burn™ heart rate monitor, you’ll track your performance in real time and see just how effective every minute of your workout can be.

Discover what it means to work out smarter, not longer—with results you can see and feel.

 Value: $400

🏒 Signed Chicago Blackhawks Jersey item
🏒 Signed Chicago Blackhawks Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Show your team pride with this officially Autographed Conor Murphy Chicago Blackhawks Jersey, a must-have for any hockey enthusiast or Chicago sports fan. A perfect display item for your home, office, or fan cave.
Value: $350

🔥 Elite Orangetheory 1-Month Membership Bundle (Hyde Park) item
🔥 Elite Orangetheory 1-Month Membership Bundle (Hyde Park)
$120

Starting bid

Join the movement! Enjoy a one-month Elite Membership at Orangetheory Hyde Park, combining science, coaching, and technology to maximize your results. Perfect for anyone ready to take their fitness to the next level.
Value: $284

🔥 Elite Orangetheory 1-Month Membership Bundle (Hyde Park) item
🔥 Elite Orangetheory 1-Month Membership Bundle (Hyde Park)
$120

Starting bid

Join the movement! Enjoy a one-month Elite Membership at Orangetheory Hyde Park, combining science, coaching, and technology to maximize your results. Perfect for anyone ready to take their fitness to the next level.
Value: $284

💆🏾‍♀️ 60-Minute At-Home Massage with Aromatherapy by Relax item
💆🏾‍♀️ 60-Minute At-Home Massage with Aromatherapy by Relax
$60

Starting bid

Unwind in the comfort of your own home with a soothing 60-minute massage, enhanced by calming aromatherapy. Courtesy of Relax N Go, this self-care experience melts away stress and restores balance — right where you are.
Value: $150

🥂 Brazilian Sunday Brunch Experience for 4 at Sinhá item
🥂 Brazilian Sunday Brunch Experience for 4 at Sinhá
$75

Starting bid

Indulge in an authentic Brazilian brunch for four at Sinhá, one of Chicago’s most unique dining gems. Enjoy vibrant flavors, warm hospitality, and a culinary experience that transports you straight to Brazil.
Value: $250

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!