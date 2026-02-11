Towing and Recovery Professionals of Iowa

Offered by

Towing and Recovery Professionals of Iowa

About the memberships

Towing and Recovery Professionals of Iowa's 2026 Membership Drive

Corporate Members
$500

Valid until May 20, 2027

Any business whose majority business is the towing, storage, or recovery industry in

the State of Iowa may become an operating member by submitting a signed

application of membership and paying an annual fee of $500.00.

Individual Member
$100

Valid until May 20, 2027

Any individual who works in the towing, storage, or recovery industry in the State of

Iowa may become an individual member by submitting a signed application of

membership and paying an annual fee of $100.00.

Associate Member
$1,000

Valid until May 20, 2027

Any individual or company actively engaged in manufacturing or retail market for

wreckers, trucks, car carriers, or component parts thereof may become an associate

member by applying and paying dues of $1000.00 per year. No other qualifications

or procedures are required.

Add a donation for Towing and Recovery Professionals of Iowa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!