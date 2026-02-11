Towing and Recovery Professionals of Iowa's 2026 Membership Drive

About the memberships
Valid until May 20, 2027
Any business whose majority business is the towing, storage, or recovery industry in
the State of Iowa may become an operating member by submitting a signed
application of membership and paying an annual fee of $500.00.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Any individual who works in the towing, storage, or recovery industry in the State of
Iowa may become an individual member by submitting a signed application of
membership and paying an annual fee of $100.00.
Valid until May 20, 2027
Any individual or company actively engaged in manufacturing or retail market for
wreckers, trucks, car carriers, or component parts thereof may become an associate
member by applying and paying dues of $1000.00 per year. No other qualifications
or procedures are required.
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