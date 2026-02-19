NE Washington Pickleball Association

Hosted by

NE Washington Pickleball Association

About this event

Town & Country Days Pickleball Tournament

447 Sherman Pass Scenic Byway #379

Kettle Falls, WA 99141, USA

Entry Fee
$10

MUST purchase and then select events.

Men's 60+ Random Round Robin
$5

Friday 11am: No Partner needed. Compete in round robin with 60+ year competitors

Women's 60+ Random Round Robin
$5

Friday 11am: Compete in round robin with 60+ year competitors. You will rotate partners & opponents each game.

Mixed Random Round Robin
$5

Friday 1pm: No age limits. No partner needed. There will be 3 levels depending on number of registrations. You will rotate partners & opponents each game.

Men's Doubles
$5

Saturday 9am/11am: pick your partner. There will be 2 levels depending on # of registrants.

Women's doubles
$5

Saturday after the men's. Pick your partner. There will be 3 levels depending on number of people registered.

MLP - Team Beginner
$5

Will be on Friday 5th 9am. You will put your 3 other members (must have 2 women & 2 men). Each team will play a women's & men's doubles game. Then 2 mixed doubles games will be played for a total of 4 games. If there is a tie=DreamBreaker will take place.

MLP - Intermediate
$5

Sunday @ 1:00. You will put your 3 other members (must have 2 women & 2 men). Each team will play a women's & men's doubles game. Then 2 mixed doubles games will be played for a total of 4 games. If there is a tie=DreamBreaker will take place.

MLP Team - Advanced
$5

Sunday @ 3pm. 4 teams. You will put your 3 other team members (must have 2 women & 2 men). Each team will play a women's & men's doubles game. Then 2 mixed doubles games will be played for a total of 4 games. If there is a tie=DreamBreaker will take place.

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