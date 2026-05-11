Your registration includes:

✔ Yard-sale location on the official Town-Wide Yard Sale Map (print & digital)

✔ Professionally printed yard sale sign with stake for lawn

✔ Community-wide marketing & promotion (print & digital)





Businesses are highly encouraged to participate on Saturday, August 1, 2026





If you prefer to pay in person, please bring cash, credit / debit card or check to the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce office at 7925 Lakeshore Dr, Cedar Lake, IN 46303. If you prefer to pay by mail, please make checks out to: Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce and send to: PO Box 101, Cedar Lake, IN 46303.





Sign pickup information will be sent after registration. Registrations submitted less than 2 days before the event may not receive a sign. This is a rain-or-shine event. Registration fees are non-refundable.