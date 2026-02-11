Townsend Lions Club Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser 2026

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Fee includes your green fee, golf cart, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range.
Fee includes your green fee, golf cart, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range.
Fee includes 2 green fees, 1 golf cart, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range. Tee Box sign for advertising your business.
Fee includes 4 green fees, 2 golf carts, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range.
Fee includes 4 green fees, 2 golf carts, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range. Tee Box sign for advertising your business.
Includes prominent marketing signage on a tee box for advertising your business. You also receive special recognition as a Bronze sponsor on our event “pull-up” Sponsor Recognition sign used at all Lions events.
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