International Association Of Lions Clubs

Hosted by

International Association Of Lions Clubs

About this event

Townsend Lions Club Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser 2026

40 Scales Ln

Townsend, MA 01469, USA

Single golfer
$150

Fee includes your green fee, golf cart, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range.

Twosome (2 golfers only)
$300

Fee includes your green fee, golf cart, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range.

Silver Tee Sponsor (twosome)
$375

Fee includes 2 green fees, 1 golf cart, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range. Tee Box sign for advertising your business.

Foursome (Golfers Only)
$600

Fee includes 4 green fees, 2 golf carts, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range.

Gold Tee Sponsor (Foursome)
$675

Fee includes 4 green fees, 2 golf carts, breakfast snacks, coffee, and catered lunch. Full use of all club amenities including putting greens and driving range. Tee Box sign for advertising your business.

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Includes prominent marketing signage on a tee box for advertising your business. You also receive special recognition as a Bronze sponsor on our event “pull-up” Sponsor Recognition sign used at all Lions events.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!