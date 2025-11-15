Toy Drive Volunteer Event

Hosted by
About this event
Purchase gifts for the children at Walmart in Pearland - (8:00am-10:00am)
10505 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584
Sort and bag gifts at Gathering outreach Community Center - (10:00am-Noon)
11200 Broadway St #630, Pearland, TX 77584
Distribute gifts with the Boys and Girls Club at Nolan Ryan JH (4:15pm-5:00pm)
11500 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584
Distribute gifts for the Boys and Girls Club at Rodeo Palms JH (5:20pm-6:00pm)
101 Palm Desert Dr, Manvel, TX 77578
Toy distribution event at Gathering Outreach Community Center (6:00pm-8:00pm)
11200 Broadway St #630, Pearland, TX 77584
