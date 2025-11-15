Onward And Upward Foundation Of Brazoria County

Onward And Upward Foundation Of Brazoria County

Toy Drive Volunteer Event

Toy Drive Gift Shopping Event (12/7)
Purchase gifts for the children at Walmart in Pearland - (8:00am-10:00am)

10505 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Toy Drive Gift Wrapping Event (12/7)
Sort and bag gifts at Gathering outreach Community Center - (10:00am-Noon)

11200 Broadway St #630, Pearland, TX 77584


Nolan Ryan Jr High Donation Event (12/11)
Distribute gifts with the Boys and Girls Club at Nolan Ryan JH (4:15pm-5:00pm)

11500 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584

Rodeo Palms Jr High Donation Event (12/11)
Distribute gifts for the Boys and Girls Club at Rodeo Palms JH (5:20pm-6:00pm)

101 Palm Desert Dr, Manvel, TX 77578

Toy Distribution Event - Gathering Outreach (12/18)
Toy distribution event at Gathering Outreach Community Center (6:00pm-8:00pm)

11200 Broadway St #630, Pearland, TX 77584

