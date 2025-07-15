Hope Travel Inc

Toy Hauler Rental - July 15th 2025 - July 21st 2025

454 Washington Ave

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

Alliance Valor Rental + Pickup + Delivery
$2,500

1 left!

Total cost is $3,000 for delivery & pickup of Alliance Valor to 454 Washington Ave, Saugerties, NY 12477 from July 13th (late afternoon) until July 21st (around 10AM). This cost includes the rental and basic amenities. This does not include a cleaning fee as it will be cleaned prior to departure. A deposit by venmo has been made in the amount of $500, so a total of $2,500 is due the day of the drop-off.

