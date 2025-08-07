Win a Brand New Toyota Tacoma 4x4 SR5 for High School Sports

Hosted by
About this event
Yuma, AZ 85364, USA
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
($20 each ticket)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)
The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!