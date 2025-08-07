4th Ave Gym Foundation, Inc

Hosted by

4th Ave Gym Foundation, Inc

About this event

Win a Brand New Toyota Tacoma 4x4 SR5 for High School Sports

300 W 22nd St

Yuma, AZ 85364, USA

Support Yuma High School item
Support Yuma High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Yuma High School - CRIMS Package item
Support Yuma High School - CRIMS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Kofa High School item
Support Kofa High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Kofa High School - KINGS Package item
Support Kofa High School - KINGS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Cibola High School item
Support Cibola High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Cibola High School - RAIDERS Package item
Support Cibola High School - RAIDERS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Antelope High School item
Support Antelope High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Antelope High School - RAMS Package item
Support Antelope High School - RAMS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support San Luis High School item
Support San Luis High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support San Luis High School - SNAKE PIT Package item
Support San Luis High School - SNAKE PIT Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Yuma Catholic High School item
Support Yuma Catholic High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Yuma Catholic High School - SHAMROCKS Package item
Support Yuma Catholic High School - SHAMROCKS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Gila Ridge High School item
Support Gila Ridge High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Gila Ridge High School - HAWKS Package item
Support Gila Ridge High School - HAWKS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Somerton High School item
Support Somerton High School
$20

($20 each ticket)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Support Somerton High School - TORROS Package item
Support Somerton High School - TORROS Package
$100

(Buy 5 = 1 FREE)

The school who sells the most tickets will receive an extra $5k in funding this year for New Athletic Equipment!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!