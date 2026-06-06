Toys and Tiaras Gala

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About this event
You served so get in to enjoy the time with us and let us serve you!!
PATRIOT PLATINUM SPONSOR PACKAGE
Make a lasting impact while gaining valuable recognition for your organization. As a Patriot Sponsor, you will help support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring our military, supporting local families, and strengthening our community.
⭐ Eight (8) Tickets to the Toys & Tiaras Gala
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a delicious dinner, live entertainment, exciting silent auctions, and special guest experiences.
⭐ Reserved VIP Table for Eight (8) Guests
Host your team, clients, family, or friends at your own reserved table during the gala celebration.
⭐ One-Year Business Logo Placement on Our Website
Showcase your organization's commitment to our mission with year-round visibility on our website.
⭐ Facebook Recognition
Receive dedicated recognition across our social media platforms, highlighting your support of military families and children in need.
⭐ Event Program Recognition
Your company name and logo will be featured in the official event program distributed to attendees.
⭐ Host Acknowledgment During the Event
Be recognized from the stage as a valued supporter helping make this important mission possible.
⭐ Reserved Table at the September 2026 Motorcycle Ride Event
Receive a reserved vendor or information table at our September 2026 Motorcycle Ride, including your choice of available event location for maximum visibility and community engagement.
Why Your Support Matters
Your sponsorship directly helps Operation Santa Cause provide toys, holiday support, and critical assistance to Northeast Florida National Guard and Gold Star families. Together, we can create hope, build stronger communities, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed for our nation.
Join us in making an impact that lasts far beyond one evening.
PATRIOT GOLD SPONSOR PACKAGE
Make a lasting impact while gaining valuable recognition for your organization. As a Patriot Sponsor, you will help support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring our military, supporting local families, and strengthening our community.
⭐ Eight (8) Tickets to the Toys & Tiaras Gala
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a delicious dinner, live entertainment, exciting silent auctions, and special guest experiences.
⭐ Reserved VIP Table for Eight (8) Guests
Host your team, clients, family, or friends at your own reserved table during the gala celebration.
⭐ Facebook Recognition
Receive dedicated recognition across our social media platforms, highlighting your support of military families and children in need.
⭐ Event Program Recognition
Your company name and logo will be featured in the official event program distributed to attendees.
⭐ Host Acknowledgment During the Event
Be recognized from the stage as a valued supporter helping make this important mission possible.
⭐ Reserved Table at the September 2026 Motorcycle Ride Event
Receive a reserved vendor or information table at our September 2026 Motorcycle Ride, including your choice of available event location for maximum visibility and community engagement.
Your sponsorship directly helps Operation Santa Cause provide toys, holiday support, and critical assistance to Northeast Florida National Guard and Gold Star families. Together, we can create hope, build stronger communities, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed for our nation.
Join us in making an impact that lasts far beyond one evening.
PATRIOT SILVER SPONSOR PACKAGE
Make a lasting impact while gaining valuable recognition for your organization. As a Patriot Sponsor, you will help support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring our military, supporting local families, and strengthening our community.
⭐ Six (6) Tickets to the Toys & Tiaras Gala
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a delicious dinner, live entertainment, exciting silent auctions, and special guest experiences.
⭐ Reserved VIP Table for Six (6) Guests
Host your team, clients, family, or friends at your own reserved table during the gala celebration.
⭐ Facebook Recognition
Receive dedicated recognition across our social media platforms, highlighting your support of military families and children in need.
⭐ Event Program Recognition
Your company name and logo will be featured in the official event program distributed to attendees.
⭐ Reserved Table at the September 2026 Motorcycle Ride Event
Receive a reserved vendor or information table at our September 2026 Motorcycle Ride.
Your sponsorship directly helps Operation Santa Cause provide toys, holiday support, and critical assistance to Northeast Florida National Guard and Gold Star families. Together, we can create hope, build stronger communities, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed for our nation.
Join us in making an impact that lasts far beyond one evening.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!