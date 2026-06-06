Toys and Tiaras Gala

PATRIOT PLATINUM SPONSOR PACKAGE

Make a lasting impact while gaining valuable recognition for your organization. As a Patriot Sponsor, you will help support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring our military, supporting local families, and strengthening our community.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

⭐ Eight (8) Tickets to the Toys & Tiaras Gala

Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a delicious dinner, live entertainment, exciting silent auctions, and special guest experiences.

⭐ Reserved VIP Table for Eight (8) Guests

Host your team, clients, family, or friends at your own reserved table during the gala celebration.

⭐ One-Year Business Logo Placement on Our Website

Showcase your organization's commitment to our mission with year-round visibility on our website.

⭐ Facebook Recognition

Receive dedicated recognition across our social media platforms, highlighting your support of military families and children in need.

⭐ Event Program Recognition

Your company name and logo will be featured in the official event program distributed to attendees.

⭐ Host Acknowledgment During the Event

Be recognized from the stage as a valued supporter helping make this important mission possible.

⭐ Reserved Table at the September 2026 Motorcycle Ride Event

Receive a reserved vendor or information table at our September 2026 Motorcycle Ride, including your choice of available event location for maximum visibility and community engagement.





Why Your Support Matters

Your sponsorship directly helps Operation Santa Cause provide toys, holiday support, and critical assistance to Northeast Florida National Guard and Gold Star families. Together, we can create hope, build stronger communities, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed for our nation.

Join us in making an impact that lasts far beyond one evening.