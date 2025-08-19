Toys for Joy 2025

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About this event
TX
Presenting title sponsor
Shopping experience for 30 children
Up to 15 volunteer spots
Logo on all marketing materials & t-shirts
Social media mention
Logo on website for 1 year
Featured sponsor
Shopping experience for 20 children
Up to 10 volunteer spots
Logo on all marketing materials & t-shirts
Social media mention
Logo on website for 1 year
Leads the way in making
Toys for Joy a special experience. Supports the event programming and holiday initiatives.
Logo inclusion on
marketing materials +
up to 2 volunteer spots
Helps make Toys for Joy truly magical and provides holiday support for Oak Springs Elementary.
Logo inclusion on marketing materials +
up to 2 volunteer spots
Supports the Toys for Joy celebration and provides resources that benefit all Oak Springs students.
Logo inclusion on all marketing materials
Brings the Toys for Joy spirit to life and provides holiday cheer for Oak Springs students and teachers.
Inclusion on sponsor list
Providing transportation for the school to get kids to the event safely.
Funding after-school meal for the kids before the event.
$
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