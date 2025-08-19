Players Reach Foundation

Hosted by

Players Reach Foundation

About this event

Toys for Joy 2025

Barton Creek Mall

TX

MVP: TITLE SPONSOR
$7,500

Presenting title sponsor

Shopping experience for 30 children

Up to 15 volunteer spots

Logo on all marketing materials & t-shirts

Social media mention

Logo on website for 1 year

CHAMPION SPONSOR
$5,000

Featured sponsor

Shopping experience for 20 children

Up to 10 volunteer spots

Logo on all marketing materials & t-shirts

Social media mention

Logo on website for 1 year


ALL STAR
$2,500

Leads the way in making

Toys for Joy a special experience. Supports the event programming and holiday initiatives.


Logo inclusion on

marketing materials +

up to 2 volunteer spots

TEAM CAPTAIN
$1,000

Helps make Toys for Joy truly magical and provides holiday support for Oak Springs Elementary.


Logo inclusion on marketing materials +

up to 2 volunteer spots

PLAYMAKER
$500

Supports the Toys for Joy celebration and provides resources that benefit all Oak Springs students.


Logo inclusion on all marketing materials

RISING STAR
$250

Brings the Toys for Joy spirit to life and provides holiday cheer for Oak Springs students and teachers.


Inclusion on sponsor list

BUS DONATION
$1,000

Providing transportation for the school to get kids to the event safely.

FOOD DONATION
$750

Funding after-school meal for the kids before the event.

Add a donation for Players Reach Foundation

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