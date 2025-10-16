TPFHH Inaugural Gala Silent Auction

ESCAPE IN TIME MULTI PACKAGE 🔐⏳





Here's what to expect!





ESCAPE ROOM FOR 4

Choose from six thrilling escape rooms, each with its own twist, challenge, and level of difficulty. From mind-bending puzzles to heart-racing mysteries, every room is a new adventure waiting to be cracked.





Gather your team, trust your instincts, and see if you have what it takes to beat the clock and make your great escape!





VALUE: $140





60 MINUTE AXE THROWING

Get ready to unleash your inner lumberjack with a full hour of adrenaline-pumping axe throwing! Perfect for beginners and pros alike, this experience combines friendly competition, expert instruction, and pure excitement.





VALUE $35





SMASH ROOM EXPERIENCE FOR 1

Get ready to smash stress. We provide the face shield, gloves, earplugs and a bucket of bottles for your enjoyment. Listen to your

favorite music while your adventure is streamed to your friends and family outside.





You also get a tour of all our other activities from axe throwing, game show, robot rumble, squid champion, escape rooms, and bar.





Value: $25





VOUCHER NOT VALID FOR FOOD, DRINK, OR OTHER ACTIVITY





TOTAL VALUE: $200