TPFHH Inaugural Gala Silent Auction

Bid now for your chance to win 4 tickets to a 2025 Houston Dynamo FC home game — plus an unforgettable field-level experience watching the team warm up before kickoff!
Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to get up close to the action and cheer on the Dynamo in style.
Value: $410
Take Me Out to the Ballgame! ⚾⚾
Score 4 tickets to a 2026 Space Cowboys home game — your choice of Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II, or Hot Corner seating!
Redemption opens March 2026.
Expires September 21, 2026.
Want to bring more friends? You can purchase additional tickets when you redeem.
Value: $500
🌈 Unlock the Portal to Another World! 🌀
Dive into the surreal, sensory universe of Meow Wolf Houston with 2 admission tickets to one of the most talked-about immersive art experiences in the country.
Wander through vibrant dreamscapes, hidden passages, and interactive installations that blur the line between art and adventure. Every twist and turn reveals a new secret, a new world, and a new way to see reality.
✨ Step inside — and let your imagination take over.
Value: $75
ESCAPE IN TIME MULTI PACKAGE 🔐⏳
Here's what to expect!
ESCAPE ROOM FOR 4
Choose from six thrilling escape rooms, each with its own twist, challenge, and level of difficulty. From mind-bending puzzles to heart-racing mysteries, every room is a new adventure waiting to be cracked.
Gather your team, trust your instincts, and see if you have what it takes to beat the clock and make your great escape!
VALUE: $140
60 MINUTE AXE THROWING
Get ready to unleash your inner lumberjack with a full hour of adrenaline-pumping axe throwing! Perfect for beginners and pros alike, this experience combines friendly competition, expert instruction, and pure excitement.
VALUE $35
SMASH ROOM EXPERIENCE FOR 1
Get ready to smash stress. We provide the face shield, gloves, earplugs and a bucket of bottles for your enjoyment. Listen to your
favorite music while your adventure is streamed to your friends and family outside.
You also get a tour of all our other activities from axe throwing, game show, robot rumble, squid champion, escape rooms, and bar.
Value: $25
VOUCHER NOT VALID FOR FOOD, DRINK, OR OTHER ACTIVITY
TOTAL VALUE: $200
🍎 Cider, Games & Good Times! 🎮
Enjoy a fun-filled outing with 4 admission tickets and a $40 Bishop Cider gift card — the perfect combo for an unforgettable experience!
Sip on bold, craft-made ciders while exploring the vibrant world of Cidercade, where hundreds of classic and modern arcade games are yours to play, all included with admission.
Whether you’re battling it out on air hockey, chasing high scores, or just kicking back with friends over a crisp pint, this package delivers the ultimate mix of nostalgia, flavor, and fun.
✨ Game on. Drink up. Repeat.
VALUE: $90
🚜 Dig In for Big Fun! 🏗️
Get ready for an unforgettable hands-on adventure with 4 admission tickets to Dig World Houston — the ultimate construction-themed park where kids (and kids at heart!) get to operate real heavy machinery!
Climb into the driver’s seat of mini-excavators, skid steers, and diggers, and experience the thrill of scooping, lifting, and building just like the pros. With interactive stations, fun challenges, and plenty of photo ops, it’s the perfect mix of education, excitement, and imagination.
👷♂️ Hard hats on — it’s time to dig, play, and make memories that are built to last!
VALUE $120
💖 Get Ready to Slime, Smile, and Shine! ✨
Unleash your inner kid with a $200 voucher to the Sloomoo Institute — the ultimate sensory playground where creativity and fun collide!
Stretch, squish, and swirl your way through a world of colorful slime, interactive installations, and Insta-worthy art experiences. From customizing your own slime to exploring gooey, glittery creations, Sloomoo is all about joy, play, and pure imagination.
🌈 Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to add a little sparkle and squish to their day!
🎮 Activate: The World’s First Active Gaming Experience! ⚡
Step into the game with this experience for up to 5 players, where you become the player in an adrenaline-fueled, interactive adventure.
Jump, climb, solve challenges, and laugh your way through dynamic game rooms equipped with cutting-edge technology that reacts in real time.
Perfect for friends, family, or anyone ready to move, compete, and play, this is gaming like you’ve never experienced before!
VALUE $150
🌿 Handcrafted Ceramic by Luz Y Tierra Ceramics 🌿
Bring a touch of artistry and warmth to your home with this beautifully handcrafted ceramic piece by Luz Y Tierra Ceramics. Each creation is lovingly made with natural materials and inspired by the earth’s organic textures and tones. Perfect as a statement piece, a functional vessel, or a meaningful gift — this work of art embodies craftsmanship and soul.
Not for Water Use — Recommend to use Floral Water Tubes
Value - $100
👕 ¡Que Rico! $250 Voucher 🎉
Celebrate Latino culture, humor, and style with a $250 voucher to Que Rico T-Shirt Co.! Founded by best friends Roman Flores and Isaac Padilla in Austin and Dallas, Que Rico brings Latinx-inspired apparel that’s vibrant, playful, and full of personality — from tacos and piñatas to pop culture nods that span generations.
Whether you’re dressing for la fiesta, grabbing a can cooler para el rancho, or just adding some fun, colorful flair to your wardrobe, Que Rico has you covered.
💥 Fun, fresh, and full of sabor — ¡Que Rico! Your perfect Latinx-inspired outfit awaits.
🌸 Elevate Your Space with Katie Kime – $150 Gift Card! ✨
Treat yourself to a $150 gift card from Katie Kime, the brand known for vibrant, whimsical designs that bring charm and personality to every corner of your life — from sleepwear to home décor.
Whether you’re lounging in playful, cozy pajamas or refreshing your living space with bold patterns and elegant accents, Katie Kime’s creations add a pop of color, fun, and style wherever you need it.
💖 From bedroom bliss to living room wow, bring a little Katie Kime magic into your everyday!
Dress your best throughout the year with LUCHO, designers and makers of fine clothing for men, now at their new location in the Hollywood Square Center in the heart of River Oaks.
LUCHO will provide one tie per month for an entire year, any tie, any color any tie in the
house! The lucky winner also receives a $1000 gift certificate good towards the purchase of a custom suit for men, designed by Brazilian-Italian designer Patricia Sturion. Select from some of the world’s finest fabrics offered by LUCHO Choose your style, finish and details to make this a truly personalized suit.
Value: $3000
The lucky winner of this fun package will receive a champagne party for 5 guests
at the LUCHO boutique in the Hollywood Square Center in River Oaks. There
you will be hosted by Hector Villarreal designer of the women’s shoe collection.
You and your friends will sip on glasses of bubbly while learning about the creative process that goes into designing LUCHO shoes. The LUCHO women’s shoe line is made in Brazil and features more than 150 styles including heels, stilettos, wedges and flats.
Each of your guests will also receive a $100 gift certificate good towards any
pair of shoes in the boutique.
Value: $1,000.00
You will be hosted by Hector Villarreal in this one-of-a-kind private tasting in which you and
your guests will enjoy a sampling of Tequila El Amo and Tequila Ley 925, which holds the
record for producing the Guinness World Records most expensive tequila bottle.
The lucky winner receives a $1,000.00 gift certificate good towards the purchase of a men’s custom suit, designed by Brazilian-Italian designer Patricia Sturion. While the winner’s guests will each receive a $500.00 gift certificate good towards a men’s suit or sport coat.
The tasting will be conducted at the LUCHO boutique located in the Hollywood Square Shopping Center.
Value: $3,900.00
✨ Shine Bright with Gorjana – $150 Gift Card! ✨
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a $150 gift card from Gorjana, the brand known for timeless, versatile jewelry that effortlessly complements any style.
From delicate layering necklaces and stackable bracelets to everyday earrings with a touch of elegance, Gorjana pieces are perfect for adding sparkle to your look, celebrating milestones, or gifting a loved one.
💎 Chic, modern, and effortlessly wearable — elevate your jewelry game with Gorjana!
💎 Sterling Silver Earring & Pendant Set with Lab-Grown White Sapphires ✨
This elegant set features lab-grown white sapphires beautifully accented with a halo of natural diamonds for a sparkling, timeless look.
A perfect gift or addition to your collection, donated by Marie Angelique Co. — a set that combines luxury, sustainability, and sophistication.
VALUE $279
🍰 Sweeten Your Day – $100 Gift Card to Little Sister Cake Shop & Café! ☕
Indulge in delicious treats and cozy café vibes with a $100 gift card to Little Sister Cake Shop & Café. From freshly baked cakes and pastries to artisan coffee and savory bites, every visit is a little celebration for your taste buds.
✨ Perfect for a morning pick-me-up, afternoon indulgence, or weekend treat — because life is sweeter with a Little Sister twist!
🍦 Indulge Your Sweet Tooth – $400 Custom 20 Pint Ice Cream Package from Underground Creamery! 🎉
Treat yourself (or a lucky group) to a custom 20 pint ice cream experience from Underground Creamery, where flavor knows no limits. Craft your own unique creation with premium ingredients, decadent mix-ins, and inventive combination by 2025 Starchefs Rising Star Josh De Leon.
✨ Go ahead… dream big, mix boldly, and indulge in the ultimate ice cream experience!
☕ Café Moto Gift Basket 🌞
Savor sustainability with a Café Moto gift basket — featuring premium Kosher, Fair Trade, and Organic coffee, tea, and cocoa.
Proudly roasted in a solar-powered facility since 1990, Café Moto blends bold flavor with a deep commitment to ethical sourcing and the planet.
Basket includes:
Cafe Moto Camp Mug $29.95
Cafe Moto Bandana $8
Blue Sky Global Cooperative Coffee $24.16
$50 Gift Card
✨ Brew better. Drink responsibly. Taste the difference.
Value $122
🍗 Chick-fil-A Gift Basket 🐔
Enjoy everyone’s favorite comfort food brand with this Chick-fil-A Basket, filled with assorted goodies and branded items that bring a little extra joy to your day!
Perfect for fans of the classic chicken sandwich, this basket is packed with fun surprises, tasty treats, and Chick-fil-A charm.
Valid at the 45 and West Rd or 59 and Little York locations only.
✨ Eat Mor Chikin — and enjoy every bite!
Value - $190+
🥙 Savor the Flavors of Phoenicia Foods – $50 Gift Card! 🌿
Treat yourself to a $50 gift card at Phoenicia Foods, your go-to destination for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients, groceries, and ready-to-eat delights.
Perfect for home cooking, exploring new flavors, or picking up your favorite specialty items, this gift card lets you bring a taste of fresh, vibrant, and wholesome cuisine right to your table.
✨ Cook, taste, and enjoy the flavors of the Mediterranean!
🥂 Brunch for Two at Jonathan’s The Rub – Memorial Green! 🍳
Enjoy a delicious brunch experience for two at Jonathan’s The Rub, Memorial Green location. Your package includes:
Perfect for a casual outing, weekend treat, or special celebration, this brunch is a flavorful way to relax, toast, and enjoy good company.
✨ Savor the flavors, sip the mimosas, and make it a morning to remember!
ESTIMATED VALUE $100
☕ Copita Coffee Gift Basket 🎒
Enjoy the rich, comforting taste of Copita Coffee — a brew that warms your heart and makes a difference.
Each bag sold helps provide school supplies to students in need, turning every cup into a small act of kindness.
This basket contains 3 bags of roasted coffee and a mug.
✨ Copita isn’t just coffee — it’s community, compassion, and connection in every sip.
VALUE $70
🍦 Sweeten Your Day with Amy’s Ice Creams! 🍦
Enjoy four small ice creams, each with your favorite Crush’n or topping, courtesy of Amy’s Ice Creams!
Perfect for sharing with friends or keeping all to yourself. 😉
Value: $30
🥤 Coca-Cola Ultimate Product Bundle 💥
Bring home the ultimate collection of premium Coca-Cola brand gear and tech! This exclusive bundle features top-quality items representing your favorite Coca-Cola family brands — Smartwater, Dasani, NOS, Monster Energy, and Agua Frescas.
Bundle Includes:
Perfect for Coca-Cola fans, collectors, or anyone who loves premium gear with iconic style — this bundle is a celebration of refreshment, innovation, and legendary brands.
✨ Drink. Play. Chill. The Coca-Cola way.
Total Value: $1,096.97
🐦 Bring Nature Closer with The Original Bird Buddy Smart Feeder! 🌿
Discover the joy of watching birds up close with Bird Buddy, the smart bird feeder that connects you to nature like never before. With its built-in camera and app integration, you can identify visiting birds, capture photos, and track your feathered friends right from your phone.
Perfect for bird lovers, families, or anyone looking to add a touch of wildlife magic to their backyard, Bird Buddy makes every visit from a bird a moment to cherish.
✨ Feed. Snap. Learn. Enjoy. Turn your backyard into a bird-watching paradise!
VALUE $299
💄 100% Pure Cosmetics Beauty Package! ✨
Pamper yourself with a luxurious collection of clean, natural beauty products:
✨ Glow, refresh, and feel fabulous with this complete beauty set!
VALUE $245
💅 Ella + Mila Beauty Gift Basket 💖
Indulge in a world of color and clean beauty with this Ella + Mila Gift Basket, featuring:
Known for their vegan, cruelty-free, and 17-free formulas, Ella + Mila brings you beauty that’s as kind as it is chic.
✨ Polish. Play. Pamper — guilt-free glamour for every occasion!
VALUE $232.50
🏡 Experience True Texas Ranch Life – One-Night Stay + Animal Feeding! 🐂
Bid for a chance to enjoy an unforgettable night at Our Texas Ranch in Centerville, TX! Your package includes a one-night stay in a cozy, beautifully appointed tiny home that sleeps 4 adults and the chance to feed the ranch’s friendly animals up close.
Perfect for families, couples, or anyone craving a taste of authentic Texas ranch life, this experience combines rustic charm, hands-on fun, and unforgettable memories under the wide-open Texas sky.
✨ Sleep, feed, and connect with the heart of the ranch — a true Texas adventure!
VALUE $325
🌟 Bid On a Stylish Duo from Dagne Dover!
Upgrade your carry game with two versatile bags from Dagne Dover:
Sustainable, stylish, and practical — the perfect pair for everyday life or on-the-go adventures!
VALUE $425
🍷 Houston Wine Experience Package – Nice Winery! ✨
Elevate your next gathering with a seated wine class for 10-16 people led by a knowledgeable wine educator at Nice Winery in Houston. This 90–120 minute experience includes:
Perfect for friends, colleagues, or special occasions, this intimate class offers education, enjoyment, and delicious flavors in a relaxed, elegant setting.
✨ Learn, taste, and toast — a wine experience to remember!
VALUE $1200
🍷 Sip, Savor, and Celebrate with Messina Hof! ✨
Bid for a standard wine tasting for up to 6 people at any of Messina Hof’s four Texas locations — Bryan, Fredericksburg, Grapevine, or Richmond!
Enjoy award-winning Texas wines, a relaxed tasting room atmosphere, and quality time with friends or loved ones. Perfect for a fun outing, casual celebration, or wine adventure!
🍇 Cheers to great wine and unforgettable moments — your table is waiting!
VALUE $175
🍷 Private Wine Tasting for Four at Decant Urban Winery! 🧀
Indulge in a relaxed, private tasting experience for four at Decant Urban Winery. Sip through a curated lineup of handcrafted wines while enjoying a delicious cheese and charcuterie board.
Your winemaker will guide you through each pour, sharing the story and process behind every wine — making it as educational as it is enjoyable.
Perfect for an intimate outing with friends or a special celebration, all while supporting a wonderful cause.
✨ Sip, savor, and make memories!
VALUE $200
🍷 Twin Liquors Wine Duo 🍇
Indulge in a perfectly paired wine duo from Twin Liquors, featuring two standout bottles that bring elegance and flavor to any occasion:
Whether you’re hosting dinner, gifting a wine lover, or treating yourself, this duo is a taste of refinement from vineyard to glass.
✨ Sip. Savor. Celebrate — courtesy of Twin Liquors.
VALUE $30
🍹 Happy Hour for 10 at Axelrad! 🎉
Gather your friends for a fun-filled happy hour at Axelrad, complete with:
Perfect for celebrating, catching up, or just enjoying great vibes, this package makes for an unforgettable outing with friends.
✨ Cheers, laughter, and good times — all in one happy hour!
VALUE $150
🍷 Private Wine Class for 20 at Total Wine & More! ✨
Host an unforgettable experience for up to 20 friends, family, or fellow wine lovers in the classroom of your local Total Wine & More store.
Enjoy a guided journey through famed wine regions and varietals, tasting a curated selection of premium, hand-selected wines. Learn from a wine expert who will present and discuss each pour, sharing tips, stories, and insider knowledge.
Choose your experience as a seated, classroom-style tasting or a more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More provides all stemware and tasting notes, so all you need to do is sip, savor, and enjoy.
✨ Discover, taste, and toast — the perfect wine experience for your group!
Value $600
🍾Raise a glass to good taste!
This delightful package includes a bottle of Drappier champagne, a set of crystal flutes, and a chic cheese board — everything you need for a sophisticated night in.
Effervescent, elegant, and endlessly enjoyable!
Valued at $144.
Donated by our friends at KBT TAX SERVICE
💪 Ultimate Wellness Package! 🌿
Recharge your body and mind with this wellness package designed for total rejuvenation:
Perfect for anyone looking to boost fitness, relieve tension, and prioritize self-care.
✨ Move, restore, and thrive — your wellness journey starts here!
VALUE $295
milk + honey Spa Gift Card — $165 Value
Treat yourself (or someone special) to pure relaxation with a milk + honey signature service. This $165 gift card can be redeemed for a Signature Massage or Signature Facial, offering the perfect escape into tranquility.
⛳ Titleist Pro V1 2025 AAAAA/Pristine Golf Balls 🏌️♂️
Up your game with 48 premium Titleist Pro V1 2025 AAAAA/Pristine golf balls, sourced from LostGolfBalls.com.
Perfect for golf enthusiasts looking to improve their play, practice, or hit the course in style.
✨ Precision, performance, and perfection in every swing!
👟 Step Up Your Game – Fleet Feet Gift Card! 🏃♂️🏃♀️
Hit the ground running with a gift card to Fleet Feet, your go-to destination for running shoes, athletic apparel, and performance gear.
Perfect for runners, walkers, or anyone looking to stay active, this gift card lets you choose the perfect fit, gear up for your next adventure, and move with confidence.
✨ Fuel your fitness journey — one step at a time!
VALUE $50
🎉 Ultimate Celebration Party Package! 🎈
Make your next event unforgettable with this custom party package, featuring everything you need to create a fun, festive atmosphere:
Perfect for birthdays, showers, or any special occasion, this package brings the treats, the décor, and the fun — all in one place!
✨ Celebrate big, make memories, and party in style!
VALUE $485
Featured Artist Donation: Mixael Cutaia
We are honored to showcase a donated original artwork by Houston-based mixed media artist Mixael Cutaia, the creative force behind MixCutMedia. Known for his vibrant fusion of acrylics, oil pastels, and photography, Mixael’s work is inspired by Primitivism, Neo-Expressionism, and Street Art. His bold, energetic pieces invite viewers into a world of emotion, storytelling, and spontaneous creativity.
Mixael’s art has been featured in numerous exhibitions, and he is deeply committed to using his talent to support local causes. We are grateful for his generous contribution to our silent auction. This is a rare opportunity to take home a piece from an artist whose vision is as captivating as it is heartfelt.
Bid generously—your support celebrates local art and fuels meaningful community impact.
Value: $800-1200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!