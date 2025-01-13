TPO Shop - Calendar

This is an All Year Santa Calendar for 2025. Each month features Santa in various locations and occasions. Santa is giving back to the TPO each and every month with your support! Cost does NOT include USPS cost.
This is an All Year Santa Calendar for 2025. Each month features Santa in various locations and occasions. Santa is giving back to the TPO each and every month with your support! Cost does NOT include USPS cost.
Shipping and Handling
$6
If you need your calendar sent to you via USPS, please select this item and place it in your cart in addition to your product!
If you need your calendar sent to you via USPS, please select this item and place it in your cart in addition to your product!
Add a donation for True Patriot Outfitters
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!