The Third Rail

Hosted by

The Third Rail

About this event

TR x Kings County Distillery Launch Party

299 Sands St

Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA

General Admission
$10

Access for one person. Enjoy the full program with access to UNLIMITED whiskey tastings, Keaton Parks meet & greet, and memorabilia silent auction.

VIP Ticket
$75

Access for one person. Enjoy the full program with access to UNLIMITED whiskey tastings, Keaton Parks meet & greet, and memorabilia silent auction. VIP ticket holders get to leave with their very own Five Borough Blend in a goodie bag.

Captain's Ticket
$370

Access for one person. Enjoy the full program with access to UNLIMITED whiskey tastings, Keaton Parks meet & greet, and memorabilia silent auction. Captain's ticket holders get to leave with a six bottle case of Five Borough Blend in a goodie bag.

Add a donation for The Third Rail

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!