TR x Kings County Distillery Launch Party

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Access for one person. Enjoy the full program with access to UNLIMITED whiskey tastings, Keaton Parks meet & greet, and memorabilia silent auction.
Access for one person. Enjoy the full program with access to UNLIMITED whiskey tastings, Keaton Parks meet & greet, and memorabilia silent auction. VIP ticket holders get to leave with their very own Five Borough Blend in a goodie bag.
Access for one person. Enjoy the full program with access to UNLIMITED whiskey tastings, Keaton Parks meet & greet, and memorabilia silent auction. Captain's ticket holders get to leave with a six bottle case of Five Borough Blend in a goodie bag.
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