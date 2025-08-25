TRA- San Antonio Chapter Chili Pepper Golf Classic

Hosted by
About this event
One team of four players, breakfast, lunch, & swag bag for each player
~Company sign on one assigned tee box
~Marketing opportunity for food, beverage or promo items
~Company to provide their own tent
There's something for everyone!
If you do not want to golf, come join us for Lunch!
~Two teams of four players
~Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor
~Recognition on website and social media outlets
~Marketing opportunity at golf clubhouse and assigned tee box
~Opportunity to include item in swag bag
~Company sign in three locations
~Two teams of four players
~Recognition as a Gold Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~Marketing opportunity at assigned tee box
~Opportunity to include item in swag bag
~Company sign in three locations
~One team of four players
~Recognition as a Silver Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box
~Company sign in two locations
~One team of four players
~Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~Company sign in one location
~One team of four players
~Marketing materials on tables at awards reception
~Company representative to announce winners and hand out awards
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~Company sign in one location
~One team of four players
~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box
~Recognition as Hole in One Sponsor ~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~One team of four players
~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box
~Recognition as Closest to the Pin Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~One team of four players
~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box
~Recognition as Golf Ball Launcher ~Sponsor Recognition on website & social media outlets
~One team of four players
~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box
~Recognition as Longest Drive Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~One team of four players
~Signage on beverage carts
~Recognition as a Beverage Cart Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~Company sign in one location
~Limited to Vodka, Tequila, Whiskey or Bourbon brands
~One team of four players
~Recognition as a Beverage Cart Sponsor
~Recognition on website & social media outlets
~Company sign in one location
~Company to provide their own TABC certified bartender
~One team of four players
~Advertised as photography sponsor
~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!