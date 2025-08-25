San Antonio Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

San Antonio Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

TRA- San Antonio Chapter Chili Pepper Golf Classic

9800 Hyatt Resort Dr

San Antonio, TX 78251, USA

Golf Team
$1,000

One team of four players, breakfast, lunch, & swag bag for each player 

Tee Box Sponsor
$500

~Company sign on one assigned tee box

~Marketing opportunity for food, beverage or promo items

~Company to provide their own tent 

Lunch ONLY
$50

There's something for everyone!

If you do not want to golf, come join us for Lunch!

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

~Two teams of four players

~Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor

~Recognition on website and social media outlets

~Marketing opportunity at golf clubhouse and assigned tee box

~Opportunity to include item in swag bag

~Company sign in three locations 

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

~Two teams of four players

~Recognition as a Gold Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets

~Marketing opportunity at assigned tee box

~Opportunity to include item in swag bag

~Company sign in three locations 

Silver Sponsor
$3,500

~One team of four players

~Recognition as a Silver Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets

~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box

~Company sign in two locations 

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

~One team of four players

~Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets

~Company sign in one location 

Awards Reception Sponsor
$2,500

~One team of four players

~Marketing materials on tables at awards reception

~Company representative to announce winners and hand out awards

~Recognition on website & social media outlets

~Company sign in one location

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$2,000

~One team of four players

~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box

~Recognition as Hole in One Sponsor ~Recognition on website & social media outlets

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$2,000

~One team of four players

~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box

~Recognition as Closest to the Pin Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets 

Golf Ball Launcher Sponsor
$2,000

~One team of four players

~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box

~Recognition as Golf Ball Launcher ~Sponsor Recognition on website & social media outlets


Longest Drive Sponsor
$2,000

~One team of four players

~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box

~Recognition as Longest Drive Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets 

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

~One team of four players

~Signage on beverage carts

~Recognition as a Beverage Cart Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets

~Company sign in one location

Spirit Cart Sponsor
$1,500

~Limited to Vodka, Tequila, Whiskey or Bourbon brands

~One team of four players

~Recognition as a Beverage Cart Sponsor

~Recognition on website & social media outlets

~Company sign in one location

~Company to provide their own TABC certified bartender 

Photography Sponsor
$1,500

~One team of four players

~Advertised as photography sponsor

~Marketing opportunity on assigned tee box

Add a donation for San Antonio Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!