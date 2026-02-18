TRA- San Antonio Chapter FIESTA CASINO NIGHT

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Price increases to $150 on April 1, 2026.
Signage with Restaurant/Company logo, 4 event tickets, recognition on all social media platforms.
Signage with Restaurant/Company logo, 4 event tickets, recognition on all social media platforms.
Casino game table sponsor signage, 6 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms.
Casino game table sponsor signage, 6 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms.
Casino game table sponsor signage, 8 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms.
Casino game table sponsor signage, access to VIP section, 14 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms, reserved seating for guests.
Title & casino game table sponsor logo, special VIP section for all guests, opening remarks, branded item for all attendees, 20 event tickets, company logo on event day signage and TRA event website, acknowledgment throughout the event, recognition on all social media platforms, reserved seating for guests.
$
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