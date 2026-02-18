San Antonio Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

San Antonio Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

TRA- San Antonio Chapter FIESTA CASINO NIGHT

856 Gembler Rd

San Antonio, TX 78219, USA

The Gambler (Price Increase April 1st)
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Price increases to $150 on April 1, 2026.

Bottle Ring Toss-SOLD
$1,500

Signage with Restaurant/Company logo, 4 event tickets, recognition on all social media platforms.

Photography Sponsor-SOLD
$1,500

Signage with Restaurant/Company logo, 4 event tickets, recognition on all social media platforms.

Spirit/Beer Sponsor
$2,000

Casino game table sponsor signage, 6 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms.

Full House Sponsor
$2,000

Casino game table sponsor signage, 6 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms.

Four Of A Kind Sponsor
$2,500

Casino game table sponsor signage, 8 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms.

Royal Flush Sponsor
$5,000

Casino game table sponsor signage, access to VIP section, 14 event tickets, company logo on event day signage, recognition on all social media platforms, reserved seating for guests.

High Roller Sponsor-SOLD
$10,000

Title & casino game table sponsor logo, special VIP section for all guests, opening remarks, branded item for all attendees, 20 event tickets, company logo on event day signage and TRA event website, acknowledgment throughout the event, recognition on all social media platforms, reserved seating for guests.

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