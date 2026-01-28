TRAC-KC Spring 2026 Classes and Activities

Hosted by
6 sessions (March 26, April 2, 9, 23, 30, May 7); 6:30pm-8:00pm; Course covers friendships, dating, boundaries, & safety; Church of the Resurrection, Overland Park, KS
*April 16th & May 14th are make-up days in case a class needs to be cancelled.
Friday, April 10; 6:30pm-9:00; The Bird Comedy Theater, KC, MO; Ages 18+.This is an evening of improvisational theater. Please bring a card for food/beverage purchases, if desired. REGISTRATION DEADLINE APRIL 3rd
Sunday, April 26; 2:45pm-4:15pm; Tick Tock Escape Rooms, Overland Park, KS; Challenging puzzle rooms filled with interactive tech, special effects, and Egyptian themes. REGISTRATION IS LIMITED TO 10 PARTICIPANTS
Thursday, May 21; 7:30pm-9:00pm; Tap-Ins in Overland Park, KS; Enjoy unique mini golf courses in a fun, new atmosphere! Please bring a card for food/beverage purchases, if desired.
Sunday, May 31; 3:00pm-4:30pm; Chicken N Pickle, Overland Park; Enjoy socializing and playing games of pickleball! Please bring a card for food/beverage purchase, if desired.
