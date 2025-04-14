Track & Field Day Meals

Same as Sub Meal...but double the sub sandwich! Includes: TWO 4" subs (choose ham or turkey) with cheese and mayo packets from Wilson's Corner Lays Classic potato chips Fruit (choose clementine or banana) 8 oz. water bottle

Same as Sub Meal...but double the sub sandwich! Includes: TWO 4" subs (choose ham or turkey) with cheese and mayo packets from Wilson's Corner Lays Classic potato chips Fruit (choose clementine or banana) 8 oz. water bottle

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