Track & Field Day Meals

Includes:
4" sub (choose ham or turkey) with cheese and mayo packets from Wilson's Corner
Lays Classic potato chips
Fruit (choose clementine or banana)
8 oz. water bottle
Includes:
4" sub (choose ham or turkey) with cheese and mayo packets from Wilson's Corner
Lays Classic potato chips
Fruit (choose clementine or banana)
8 oz. water bottle
Deluxe Sub Meal
$9.50
Same as Sub Meal...but double the sub sandwich!
Includes:
TWO 4" subs (choose ham or turkey) with cheese and mayo packets from Wilson's Corner
Lays Classic potato chips
Fruit (choose clementine or banana)
8 oz. water bottle
Same as Sub Meal...but double the sub sandwich!
Includes:
TWO 4" subs (choose ham or turkey) with cheese and mayo packets from Wilson's Corner
Lays Classic potato chips
Fruit (choose clementine or banana)
8 oz. water bottle
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