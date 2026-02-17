Bonney Lake High School Panther Parent Pride

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Bonney Lake High School Panther Parent Pride

About this event

Track & Field Donations - Support Our Season

General Donations - Support Our Season
Pay what you can

All donations will go directly to support the entire BLHS Track & Field season.

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Small Sticker Car/Water Decals item
Small Sticker Car/Water Decals
$5

Purchase a decal to show off your team spirit

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Large Sticker Car/Water Decals item
Large Sticker Car/Water Decals
$10

Purchase a decal to show off your team spirit

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Buy In Option I
$25

Donations support the entire BLHS Track & Field team with athlete recognition, coach appreciation, senior night, awards event.

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Buy In Option II
$50

Donations support the entire BLHS Track & Field team with athlete recognition, coach appreciation, senior night, awards event.

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Buy In Option III
$100

Donations support the entire BLHS Track & Field team with athlete recognition, coach appreciation, senior night, awards event.

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Senior Banner Donation
$40

Sponsor a Senior to celebrate their achievements

DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!