Hosted by

Bonney Lake High School Panther Parent Pride

About this event

Track & Field Sponsor Donation

Small Business Logo Donation
$100

This donation will get a smaller size business logo on the BLHS Track & Field Banner which will be displayed at all league meets during the 2026 season.


DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Large Business Logo Donation
$200

This donation will get a larger size business logo on the BLHS Track & Field Banner which will be displayed at all league meets during the 2026 season.


DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!