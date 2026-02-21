Track & Field Sponsor Donation

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This donation will get a smaller size business logo on the BLHS Track & Field Banner which will be displayed at all league meets during the 2026 season.
DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.
This donation will get a larger size business logo on the BLHS Track & Field Banner which will be displayed at all league meets during the 2026 season.
DISCLAIMER: THE ADDITIONAL DONATION AT THE END OF YOUR PURCHASE GOES DIRECTLY TO ZEFFY AND NOT BLHS TRACK & FIELD. THIS IS OPTIONAL AND NOT REQUIRED.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!