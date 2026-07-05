White lines mark a running track in the background, with bold blue text reading "IBTT TRACK MEET JULY 11" in the foreground.
AAYSA

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AAYSA

About this event

Track Meet - IBTT July 11 @ DENTON HS (Optional Attendance)

3100 Bronco Wy

Denton, TX 76207, USA

Athlete
$5

This is an optional meet outside of AAYSA registration fees. Athletes are $5, and AAYSA will purchase ahead of time for those who are competing in this meet.

Spectators
$5
Cooler Fee
$5
Parent Volunteer (AAYSA Tents)
$5

You will need a background check. This will add you to the Parent Volunteer group chat. You will be assigned a walkie-talkie. We will need help listening for announcements, watching & updating the group chat, and making sure kids don't miss their races.

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