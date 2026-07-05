Track Meet - IBTT July 11 @ DENTON HS (Optional Attendance)

About this event
This is an optional meet outside of AAYSA registration fees. Athletes are $5, and AAYSA will purchase ahead of time for those who are competing in this meet.
You will need a background check. This will add you to the Parent Volunteer group chat. You will be assigned a walkie-talkie. We will need help listening for announcements, watching & updating the group chat, and making sure kids don't miss their races.
$
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