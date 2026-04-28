Track meets

Hosted by
About this event
Viera High School
Memorial Day Bash Evans High School spectators seperate.
TNT Track Club Invitational Cypress Creek High School Gate fee is $15 for spectators and $5 parking
Track district qualifier
additional meet at toho high school
Charger Elite Pre-Nationals at Osceola High school
We will compete at Cypress Creek High School entry fee is not posted yet
Club championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!