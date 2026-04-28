Will Power Athletics Club

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Will Power Athletics Club

About this event

Track meets

5/16
$33

Viera High School

5/23
$33

Memorial Day Bash Evans High School spectators seperate.

5/30
$33

TNT Track Club Invitational Cypress Creek High School Gate fee is $15 for spectators and $5 parking

6/6/26
$28

Track district qualifier

6/13/2006
$33

additional meet at toho high school

6/20/26
$38

Charger Elite Pre-Nationals at Osceola High school

6/25-6/28
$35

We will compete at Cypress Creek High School entry fee is not posted yet

7/5-7/11
$58

Club championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville

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