Tracy Earth Day 2026

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TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.
Your logo on all event advertisements.
Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.
Shout-out from event MC to attendees.
Two boxed lunches from a local downtown eatery.
You can also provide a banner with your logo (roughly 5' x 3') to be displayed on stage.
TEP Token of Gratitude.
TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.
Your logo on all event advertisements.
Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.
Shout-out from event MC to attendees.
TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.
Your logo on all event advertisements.
Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.
One 10x10' space for your nonprofit organization.
You provide your own tent, table, and chairs (We can provide these for an additional $100).
One 10x10' space for your local hand-crafted products.
You provide your own tent, table, and chairs (We can provide these for an additional $100).
One 10x10' space for your business.
You provide your own tent, table, and chairs (We can provide these for an additional $100).
If you would like TEP to provide you a tent, table and chairs it will be $100.00 in addition to your vendor fee.
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