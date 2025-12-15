Tracy Earth Project

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Tracy Earth Project

Tracy Earth Day 2026

E 9th St & N Central Ave

Tracy, CA 95376, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.
Your logo on all event advertisements.
Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.
Shout-out from event MC to attendees.
Two boxed lunches from a local downtown eatery.
You can also provide a banner with your logo (roughly 5' x 3') to be displayed on stage.
TEP Token of Gratitude.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.
Your logo on all event advertisements.
Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.
Shout-out from event MC to attendees.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.
Your logo on all event advertisements.
Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.

Vendor - Nonprofit
$25

One 10x10' space for your nonprofit organization.

You provide your own tent, table, and chairs (We can provide these for an additional $100).

Vendor - Artisans
$50

One 10x10' space for your local hand-crafted products.

You provide your own tent, table, and chairs (We can provide these for an additional $100).

Vendor - All Other Businesses
$75

One 10x10' space for your business.

You provide your own tent, table, and chairs (We can provide these for an additional $100).

Payment for Tent, Table and Chairs
$100

If you would like TEP to provide you a tent, table and chairs it will be $100.00 in addition to your vendor fee.

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