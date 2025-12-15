Tracy Earth Day 2026

TEP-provided 10x10 pop-up tent, 1 table, and 2 chairs.

Your logo on all event advertisements.

Your logo displayed on the Sponsor banner on stage.

Shout-out from event MC to attendees.

Two boxed lunches from a local downtown eatery.

You can also provide a banner with your logo (roughly 5' x 3') to be displayed on stage.

TEP Token of Gratitude.