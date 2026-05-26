Ty Financial Charity Corporation

Hosted by

Ty Financial Charity Corporation

About this event

Hard Hats & Heroes Mushball Tournament benefit for TradeWinds Services

1313 E North St

Crown Point, IN 46307, USA

Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - General Team Admission
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Mushball 12 Player Team Enrollment

Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Grand Slam Sponsorship
$2,500

·  One of the largest logos on all materials (but not exclusive title placement)

·  Premium signage in multiple high-traffic areas

·  VIP tent or reserved hospitality space for guests/employees

·  Opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch or present an award

·  Featured prominently in social media, email blasts, and event recap

·  Co-branded presence on a major element (e.g., “Grand Slam Sponsor of the Championship Game”)

Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Home Run Sponsorship
$1,000

High visibility and strong association with the cause.

  • Top-tier logo placement on all materials (flyers, shirts, banners)
  • Naming rights to a key component (e.g., “Home Run Sponsor of the Tournament”)
  • Dedicated signage in high-traffic areas
  • VIP tent or hospitality area for guests
  • Speaking opportunity at awards ceremony
  • Media mentions (press releases, interviews if applicable)
Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Triple Sponsorship
$750

Now you’re getting into strong brand visibility and experience.

  • Prominent logo on main signage
  • Opportunity to sponsor a specific element (scoreboard, umpires, etc.)
  • On-field recognition between games
  • Ability to speak briefly
  • Featured social media spotlight or email blast mention
Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Double Sponsorship
$500

A step up in exposure and involvement.

  • Larger logo placement on marketing materials
  • Recognition during opening/closing announcements
  • Booth/table space at the event
  • Small branded giveaway opportunity  
Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Single Sponsorship
$250

Think accessible and participation-focused.

  • Name/logo on event banner or website
  • Social media shoutout
  • Option to include promo item in swag bags
  • Opportunity for signage at one field or dugout (Provided by Sponsor)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!