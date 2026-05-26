Hard Hats & Heroes Mushball Tournament benefit for TradeWinds Services

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About this event
Ty Financial Hard Hats & Heroes - Mushball 12 Player Team Enrollment
· One of the largest logos on all materials (but not exclusive title placement)
· Premium signage in multiple high-traffic areas
· VIP tent or reserved hospitality space for guests/employees
· Opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch or present an award
· Featured prominently in social media, email blasts, and event recap
· Co-branded presence on a major element (e.g., “Grand Slam Sponsor of the Championship Game”)
High visibility and strong association with the cause.
Now you’re getting into strong brand visibility and experience.
A step up in exposure and involvement.
Think accessible and participation-focused.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!