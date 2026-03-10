Trading Card Show - June 6th

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About this event
Registration includes one 8-ft table with a black table covering located in the center of the event area. Free-standing shelves are not permitted; however, shelving that sits directly on the table is allowed.
Registration includes one 8-ft table with a black table covering located on the perimeter of the event area. This space allows room for shelving and includes access to an electrical outlet.
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