Bioharmony Collective

Offered by

Bioharmony Collective

About this shop

Traditional Sauna Shop

Thermory 2 Person Square Sauna No 45 DIY Kit item
Thermory 2 Person Square Sauna No 45 DIY Kit
$4,999

Designed for 2-Person Capacity – Perfect for couples or solo use Thermal-Modified Nordic Spruce – Enhanced durability, rich color, and dimensional stability Tempered Glass Front – Adds an open, inviting feel without sacrificing warmth Compact Size, Big Impact – Fits smaller spaces while delivering full sauna benefits Eco-Friendly Materials – Sustainably sourced European spruce with brushed texture Efficient Insulation – Maintains an even, comforting sauna climate DIY Assembly – User-friendly installation with all parts included (heater not included) Porch Feature – Stylish and functional for cooling down post-session

Harvia KIP 6 KW (240v) W/ Xenio Wifi + Accessories item
Harvia KIP 6 KW (240v) W/ Xenio Wifi + Accessories
$2,830

Assembly, heater with wifi controller, accessories.

2 Person Thermory Barrel Sauna No. 55 (No Window) item
2 Person Thermory Barrel Sauna No. 55 (No Window)
$4,999

Barrel Sauna and Payment 1

Harvia Kip 6KW w/ Xenio Wifi Controller item
Harvia Kip 6KW w/ Xenio Wifi Controller
$2,156

Heater, shipping, payment 2

Add a donation for Bioharmony Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!