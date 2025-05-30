Traditional Sauna Shop

Designed for 2-Person Capacity – Perfect for couples or solo use Thermal-Modified Nordic Spruce – Enhanced durability, rich color, and dimensional stability Tempered Glass Front – Adds an open, inviting feel without sacrificing warmth Compact Size, Big Impact – Fits smaller spaces while delivering full sauna benefits Eco-Friendly Materials – Sustainably sourced European spruce with brushed texture Efficient Insulation – Maintains an even, comforting sauna climate DIY Assembly – User-friendly installation with all parts included (heater not included) Porch Feature – Stylish and functional for cooling down post-session