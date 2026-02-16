Trail Life Clay Shoot Fundraiser - April 17, 2026 8:00 AM

This item includes (1) gun raffle ticket. If you want to purchase (5) or more raffle tickets, please see the other item above for a discounted (6) pack of tickets.

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Winner's Choice Gun Raffle: (2) guns are being raffled, and the first raffle winner gets their choice of the guns. The second winner gets the remaining gun. You must be legally allowed to own the gun in order to participate - no refunds. Must pass background check and transfer gun through a licensed FFL. You or your representative must be present to win!

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Gun #1: Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm Luger 15-round with Custom Grey Distressed Flag Cerakote

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Gun #2: Sipahi LR2 ERGAL Ejectors Over/Under 12 Gauge Shotgun with 28" Barrel