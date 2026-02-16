Trail Life Clay Shoot Fundraiser - April 17, 2026 8:00 AM

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About this event
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
This item includes (6) gun raffle tickets for the price of (5).
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Winner's Choice Gun Raffle: (2) guns are being raffled, and the first raffle winner gets their choice of the guns. The second winner gets the remaining gun. You must be legally allowed to own the gun in order to participate - no refunds. Must pass background check and transfer gun through a licensed FFL. You or your representative must be present to win!
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Gun #1: Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm Luger 15-round with Custom Grey Distressed Flag Cerakote
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Gun #2: Sipahi LR2 ERGAL Ejectors Over/Under 12 Gauge Shotgun with 28" Barrel
This item includes (5) gun raffle tickets for the price of (4). Price goes up on the day of the event - this early bird deal ends on 4/16/26!
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Winner's Choice Gun Raffle: (2) guns are being raffled, and the first raffle winner gets their choice of the guns. The second winner gets the remaining gun. You must be legally allowed to own the gun in order to participate - no refunds. Must pass background check and transfer gun through a licensed FFL. You or your representative must be present to win!
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Gun #1: Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm Luger 15-round with Custom Grey Distressed Flag Cerakote
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Gun #2: Sipahi LR2 ERGAL Ejectors Over/Under 12 Gauge Shotgun with 28" Barrel
This item includes (1) gun raffle ticket. If you want to purchase (5) or more raffle tickets, please see the other item above for a discounted (6) pack of tickets.
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Winner's Choice Gun Raffle: (2) guns are being raffled, and the first raffle winner gets their choice of the guns. The second winner gets the remaining gun. You must be legally allowed to own the gun in order to participate - no refunds. Must pass background check and transfer gun through a licensed FFL. You or your representative must be present to win!
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Gun #1: Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm Luger 15-round with Custom Grey Distressed Flag Cerakote
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Gun #2: Sipahi LR2 ERGAL Ejectors Over/Under 12 Gauge Shotgun with 28" Barrel
The Title Sponsor receives their business name on the entire fundraising event as well as on the t-shirts provided to shooters (if sponsorship purchased prior to shirt printing). Up to 8 shooters are included, and ammo/t-shirts/lunch will be provided for each shooter.
The Ammo sponsor receives their business name on all ammo provided to shooters. Up to 4 shooters included on their team. Ammo/t-shirt/lunch will be provided for each shooter.
The Silver sponsor receives their business name at a station, up to 4 shooters on the team. Ammo, T-shirts and lunch will be provided for each shooter.
The Gold sponsor receives their business name at a station as well as on a cart, plus up to 4 shooters on their team. Ammo, t-shirts, & lunch provided for each shooter.
The Bronze sponsor receives up to 4 shooters on their team + Cart sponsor on a single cart. Ammo, T-shirts and lunch will be provided for each shooter on the team.
Your business name & logo will be advertised at the free water bottle station during the event. Your sponsorship will enable us to provide free Fiji Natural Artesian Water bottles to all event participants. This station is expected to receive more exposure during the event compared to the shooting stations due to its proximity to the main assembly area.
Your business name will be advertised at a station during the event.
Your business will be advertised on a cart during the event.
Save $100 when buying for 4 shooters. This will include a team of 4 shooters, ammo, cart, lunch and t-shirts for 4 shooters.
You will be paired with other individual shooters in the event to form a team of 4. You will receive 2 boxes of ammo, a t-shirt and lunch.
$
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